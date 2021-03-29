The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic cost North Bend’s boys bowling team a chance to compete in the national tournament last summer and has wiped out most of this season as well, but the Bulldogs finally had a chance to compete in a tournament recently and picked up right where they left off last year.
Fortunately, coach Rod Duryee said, the Bulldogs have been invited back to Ohio again this year, with the tournament slated for June 18-21.
But since Coos County remains in the extreme-risk category, North Bend is having trouble getting a chance to practice and stay sharp.
Duryee found a COVID-compliant tournament in Silverton and took 10 boys to compete.
North Bend finished first and second in the tournament, with one team consisting of Jack Burgmeier, Jake Newsum, Beck Kyleburg, Kian Pryor and Ryan Duryee and the other including Jeremiah Coney, Claes Cornileussen and football players Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek and Konnor Jelinek.
After 20 baker games (the five bowlers alternate every frame so each bowls two each game), North Bend’s teams were separated by 40 pins and were 500 in front of the third-place team.
“North Bend is looking to find more counties to travel to to keep in tournament-shape for nationals,” Rod Duryee said.
“Once again, we want to thank all the sponsors that helped us with donations and support last year before the COVID shutdown.”