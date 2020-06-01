NORTH BEND — As the national high school bowling championship nears, the North Bend bowling team is getting nervous about its preparation — or more specifically it’s lack of preparation.
North Bend Lanes, along with all the other bowling alleys across the state, has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. So the bowlers haven’t been able to practice the skills that brought them to the cusp of the state championship during the winter before the Bulldogs ultimately finished second.
Their season performance, which included winning seven straight tournaments and setting a record with their strong start in qualifying at state, gave them the chance to compete in the national tournament in Ohio.
In recent weeks, the Bulldogs have come up with at least a partial solution.
In the bowling alley’s parking lot, they are setting up three short practice lanes that usually are used to take to elementary schools to introduce youngsters to the sport.
The Bulldogs have been rolling plastic balls toward pins set up on those fabric lanes.
“The lanes are a little short and a little dry, but the ball’s about the right size and it has holes,” said John Newsum, one of the parents who help Rod Duryee coach the team.
The teammates take turns setting up the pins and rolling the balls toward them.
It’s not the real thing — not close. But it does help, Duryee said.
“The kids can’t slide,” Duryee said. “They are limited to a one- or two-step approach.
“But it keeps the mechanics and basics going.”
During the practice sessions, Duryee works with the bowlers on their form and their release of the balls.
The training is helping, said Angel Espat, the lone senior on the team.
“A master always goes over his basics, no matter what stage of life he is in,” Espat said. “It’s great to go over your form and stance. It’s great to get out and interact (with the team).”
Of course it would be better to be inside the building practicing on the real lanes.
“It’s almost infuriating, because it’s right there,” Espat said. “As much as we want to go in there, even though this is dumbed down, it’s also beneficial.”
Teammate Keegan Jelinek agreed.
“I think all in all, it helps,” he said. “We’re not trying to worry about knocking down all our pins — we are trying to get the physical memory of rolling the ball back so when we are in the lanes again, we will get back to rolling strikes.”
Plus, the interaction with the teammates when they have been mostly separated is priceless.
“We are still having fun,” Jelinek said. “It’s not what we want, but we have to make it work.”
Through it all, the bowlers are looking forward to nationals.
“I think our team is ready,” Jelinek said. “We are rusty, but we are a great team together. When we are all hyped up and in the mindset, we do really good.”
Espat said the team’s strength is “our natural competitive drive and our chemistry.”
Six members of the team are planning to head to the national tournament — Espat, Jelinek and his brother Konnor, Kian Pryor, Jake Newsum and Chase Taylor.
They have been selling tickets for a raffle to help fund the trip and a couple of them also have taken jobs to support the trip.
Duryee said it was the players who drove his decision to set up the practice sessions.
“The kids kept calling and asking what we do about practice,” he said. “I knew we had these roll-up mats to bring to the grade schools. That’s what we have right now.”
Duryee and the bowlers hope the lanes are open again soon, when Coos County enters Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan, ideally this weekend.
There’s always a chance that the national tournament will be canceled — it already has bene postponed and moved — but the Bulldogs are moving forward with their plans for the trip.
“I am going to keep pressing the kids until they say no,” Duryee said.
People interested in supporting the team for its trip to the national tournament can buy a raffle ticket for an eight-day trip to Mexico and $1,000 in spending money. The tickets are $20 and only 600 are being sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Duryee by text at 541-808-1217 or visit the restaurant at North Bend Lanes, which is open for dine-in service.