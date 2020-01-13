North Bend’s boys bowling team came up just short of a perfect regular season, losing the championship match in the final frame Sunday in Eugene.
The Bulldogs had the top score through 20 games of qualifying with 4,016 pins. Willamette was second (3,804), followed by Siuslaw (3,578), Sheldon (3,556), Cottage Grove (3,474) and Marshfield (3,445).
In the two-game semifinals, Willamette beat Siuslaw 375-308 and North Bend overcame a two-pin deficit after the first game to beat Sheldon 439-365.
Sheldon beat Siuslaw 383-367 for third place.
In the championship match, Willamette led 224-214 through one game. North Bend tied the match going in to the final frame of the second game.
Willamette’s anchor had a spare and picked up nine pins on the bonus ball.
North Bend’s anchor was unable to pick up the spare, leaving Willamette with a victory.
For the season, the Bulldogs finished with seven wins and the one runner-up finish. The district tournament is in two weeks.
North Bend’s varsity squad included Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Konnor Jelinek, Angel Espat, Kian Pryoer and Jake Newsum.
While North Bend’s varsity boys weren’t able to finish perfect for the year, the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team was, finishing a perfect 5-0 in tournaments.
The Bulldogs finished 934 pins ahead of second-place Willamette in qualifying and then beat the Wolverines 349-304 in the championship match. Team members included Timber Thrall, Kai Bellanger, Steven Wales, Beck Kyleburg, Logan Ault, Jack Burgmeier and Ryan Duryee.
In the girls tournament, Marshfield and North Bend both had strong finishes in the final regular-season match.
Marshfield was in second place for much of the qualifying, but lost to Siuslaw in the semifinals.
North Bend, meanwhile, qualified fourth after being third for much of the qualifying and nearly reached the championship match. Cottage Grove, the top qualifying team, edged the Bulldogs 267-264 in the semifinals.
Siuslaw beat Cottage Grove 297-266 for the title.
In the third-place match, Marshfield beat North Bend 313-274.
Marshfield’s squad included Maddie Bollin, Sara McAllister, Makayla Goble, Taylor Stephens, Emma Adams and Emily McAllister.
North Bend’s team was Brandy Jacquot, Isabella Gerami, Cathirine Kelsey, Angie Allmen and Jordan Nelson.