North Bend’s boys made it seven straight tournament titles in bowling on Sunday when the Bulldogs won a tournament at the Holiday Bowl in Florence.
With one more regular tournament this weekend at Emerald Lanes in Eugene, the Bulldogs have a chance for a perfect regular season and momentum heading into the district tournament later this month, at First Bowl in Eugene.
On Sunday, North Bend led through 20 games of qualifying with 3,956 pins. Willamette was a distant second (3,694), followed by host Siuslaw (3,569), Sheldon (3,546), Cottage Grove (3,505), Marshfield (3,365), Thurston (2,696) and Creswell (2,560).
As with the other regular tournaments, the top four teams advanced to the two-game semifinals.
North Bend edged Sheldon 396-381, not the first time the Irish have pushed the Bulldogs in the semifinals this year, while Siuslaw beat Willamette 386-362.
In the championship match, the Bulldogs beat the Vikings 391-300.
Sheldon beat Willamette 381-310 to finish third.
North Bend coach Rod Duryee said the Bulldogs are keeping the big picture in perspective as they enter the final regular tournament.
“The boys are concentrating on getting back to state this year and bringing home a state title,” he said. “Yes, they want to be undefeated this season, everyone wants that, but a state bowling title would bring some respect and notoriety to the North Bend bowling program.”
Only the top three teams from the district tournament advance to state, so North Bend will need a strong finish in the district tournament just to get a chance at state.
Duryee expects a tough challenge from Sheldon, Willamette, Siuslaw and Marshfield.
“North Bend can go 8-0 for the season and have an off day at district and not get to state,” Duryee said.
The team that won Sunday included Chase Taylor, Kian Pryor, Konnor Jelinek, Keegan Jelinek, Jake Newsum and Jack Burgmeier.