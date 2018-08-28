The North Bend Booster Club will hold its first meeting of the new year Wednesday in the Back Alley restaurant at North Bend Lanes.
The meeting starts at noon and will feature North Bend football coach Gary Prince in advance of Friday’s Civil War game at Marshfield.
Future booster club meetings for North Bend, also held on Wednesdays, will be at the Hall of Champions on the North Bend campus.
Meetings are open to all people. Those interested can join the Booster Club for a fee of $10.
The Marshfield Booster Club will not meet this week and has not decided the date for its first meeting.
Pirate Radio change
Marshfield is moving the broadcast of its high school sports to 105.1 FM, one of the frequencies of KMHS Pirate Radio.
The change starts tonight with the Pirates’ volleyball match at Newport. KMHS also will broadcast the Pirates’ two matches at Phoenix on Thursday and the football games, starting Friday.
While the live sports coverage moves to 105.1, the Marshfield Coaches Corner show at 7 a.m. every Monday morning remains at 91.3 FM.