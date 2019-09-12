NORTH BEND — It is unclear just how good the North Bend girls soccer team is.
But what is clear is that after the initial nonleague portion of their schedule, the Bulldogs are a perfect 4-0 — with the latest win coming in Thursday night’s home opener against Junction City (0-4). Inflated by an 11-0 win over Marshfield, North Bend has outscored its opponents 16-1 in four matches against teams that are a combined 0-11-3 so far in the young season.
“You can only play who you play,” said first year North Bend head coach Tony Picatti. “We just play our game.”
And with the Tigers in town, the Bulldogs honed in on what has made them successful this year: heavy possession and a barrage of shots. Behind 28 shots and second-half goals from sophomore Brooklyn Garrigus and junior Molly Picatti lifted North Bend to a 2-0 victory.
The first half was a story of close calls for the Bulldogs, who seemed to hit every part of the goal except the back of the net. North Bend almost exclusively was in control of the ball. A brief stretch saw Junction City in North Bend territory but the Tigers, thanks to the lockdown Bulldog defense, were unable to get a shot off then or in the entirety of the game.
“Our defense is stellar. They are experienced and they may bend, but they don’t break,” said Picatti. The recipe for the second half included more of the same. “Instead of just trying to shoot the ball, we needed to settle down. We had total possession, total control of the game. We weren’t threatened on our half, it was just we weren’t finishing. We never felt threatened.”
After halftime the Bulldogs came out strong and it was Garrigus’s strike three minutes into the half that gave North Bend the lead. Going down the sideline, Molly Picatti found Garrigus heading into the 18-yard box in the center of the field.
“She hit it to me, I opened up my hips and took a shot. I wanted to lure the goalie in so I went farther right and hit it left because I wasn’t having any luck on that angle,” said Garrigus on her first goal of the season.
The Bulldogs were looking for more and found success in the 55th minute when freshman Rachael Snyder played a perfect ball into Molly Picatti right in front of the goal. With a defender trailing and the goalie in front of her, Picatti headed the ball out of reach for a goal.
The shots kept coming from across the field but saves from Junction City’s keeper Moriah Eads and balls off the post kept the score line from ballooning to a higher total.
“I think the second half we had more composure with the tight passes back and forth and I think that was the game changer. Composure, how we set each other up and played more fluently between each other,” said Garrigus. “We played off of each other instead of just hitting through balls. We were hitting a target and creating that angle that they didn’t have.”
North Bend’s focus now turns to league play, which begins Saturday on the road at Ashland (2-0-1). The Grizzlies have yet to concede a goal this season. The Bulldogs are hoping to have junior Megan Proett available for the game. Proett suffered a head injury in the final minutes of the first half on Thursday night and did not return to the game.
Following Saturday’s contest, North Bend has a stretch of 16 days with just one game, a road match on Sept. 23 against Eagle Point, before returning home against North Eugene on Oct. 1.