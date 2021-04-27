North Bend’s boys tennis team took five of six matches from Marshfield on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the top three singles matches and both doubles matches against the Pirates.
Brody Ault beat Marco Bruno 6-1, 6-1; Kade Spini edged Addison Rusth 6-4, 6-4; and Kaileb Pickett beat Spencer Pedersen, 6-1, 6-1 for North Bend.
Marshfield’s Cullen Cribbins won the No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-2 over Beau Parrott.
In doubles, Ault and Pickett beat Bruno and Pedersen 6-0, 6-0 and Parrott and Spini topped Cribbins and Rusth, 6-2, 6-2.
Against Creswell earlier in the week, Cribbins and Rusth won their singles match for Marshfield 6-1, 6-1 while Pedersen fell 6-2, 6-1 to his singles foe.