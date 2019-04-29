NORTH BEND — The great-grandson of North Bend legend Clyde Allen had a big day Saturday in a Midwestern League baseball doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field.
Unfortunately for the host Bulldogs, Jarrett Allen plays for Willamette.
North Bend won the first game Saturday 7-3, but was unable to complete a sweep when Willamette the nightcap 15-9, spurred by an eight-run third inning.
North Bend's Bridger Holmes slides into home plate against Willamette on Saturday.
Jarrett went 3-for-3 in Willamette’s win, including a double. He also had a single and double and two runs in the opener while pitching for the Wolverines.
Jarrett is the son of North Bend graduate Jordan Allen, who played for the Bulldogs, and the grandson of Jeff Allen, who played for the Bulldogs and then coached Marshfield and, like Clyde Allen, is in the North Bend Hall of Fame.
North Bend coach Brad Horning visited with Jarrett Allen and his dad after the game and gave them some Clyde Allen Field memorabilia.
In additions to the contributions of Allen, the one bad inning, which included a couple of misplayed balls in the outfield in the strong, tricky winds, cost the Bulldogs a chance for a sweep.
Willamette’s Peyton Bracy had a three-run double in Willamette’s big inning and a solo home run in the seventh and also finished the game on the mound for the Wolverines (4-6 in league).
North Bend pitchers also gave up three free passes in Willamette’s big inning.
“They did a good job of getting people on base,” Horning said.
North Bend committed four errors in the nightcap, all costly ones, Horning said.
After the top of the third, Willamette led 9-0, but North Bend began chipping away at the lead, pulling within 11-7 when the Bulldogs came up with an unusual defensive play.
In the top of the sixth, Dane Woodcook had a leadoff double for the Wolverines and Kayden Sandow had a single. That left Willamette with runners at first and third.
North Bend's Brylee Anderson throws to first base during Saturday's doubleheader against Willamette.
After a strikeout, North Bend expected the Wolverines to bunt, so they called a pitchout. Willamette didn’t bunt, but Sandow was a little off first base and North Bend catcher Ian Spalding fired the ball to first, catching Sandow in a rundown. After North Bend threw the ball to second, Woodcook broke for home and the Bulldogs threw the ball that direction, leading to another rundown that involved the third baseman, catcher and shortstop. After Woodcook was tagged out, the Bulldogs threw the ball to centerfielder Jake Simmons, who was covering the bag at second and tagged Sandow out.
In the scorebook, the inning-ending double play was scored (by position) 1-2-3-4-5-2-6-8.
“Watching the ball being thrown to a centerfielder at second is a slightly nerve wracking if it isn’t a good throw — luckily it was on the money,” Horning said. “I thought it was a momentum-changer. We got off the field. We got a couple of runs the next inning.”
But after North Bend got two runs in its half of the sixth, Willamette scored four runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Brendon Roberts had a triple in the loss for the Bulldogs and both Lucas Moe and Bridger Holmes had doubles.
In North Bend’s win in the opener, Mane Freeman pitched the first five innings and struck out eight.
Simmons went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Roberts was 2-for-4 with a run, Spalding went 2-for-3 and Corbin White was 2-for-3 with a run.
After Saturday’s doubleheader, North Bend is 6-4 in league play and sitting in fourth place heading into Saturday’s doubleheader at North Eugene (the Bulldogs first visit Willamette on Tuesday in a nonleague game).
North Bend’s other two league twin bills are May 11 against third-place Ashland (7-5) and May 16 against league-leading Thurston (8-2).