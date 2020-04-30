The North Bend band and Reedsport baseball teams both had aspirations of winning state titles this spring before in-school learning was stopped for the rest of the year and the Oregon School Activities Association canceled all spring championships.
The two programs will each have one trophy to add to their collection from the seasons they never got after each was named the Les Schwab Team of the Month for their respective classifications by OSAA this week.
North Bend’s band was honored for Class 5A and Reedsport’s baseball team for Class 2A. The other teams of the month for April were South Salem’s baseball team for Class 6A, Klamath Union’s choir for Class 4A, South Umpqua’s girls basketball team for Class 3A and Prairie City’s boys basketball team for Class 1A.
North Bend’s band was state champion in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and was second in 2018. The Bulldogs were fifth last year in their first year in Class 5A.
The band had been preparing hard for its district and state competitions and also was planning a trip to Southern California to play at several venues before everything was canceled.
The nomination for the band noted the efforts of longtime instructor Amber Yester and how the band performs at not just football and basketball games, but also at other sporting events.
Yester passed credit for the award to the community and North Bend High School.
“I feel like it’s a great testament to our school and community that our band would get recognized,” she said. “I have always felt so supported here, and it’s wonderful that even during these uncertain times we continue to be supported.
“Our students and staff work hard and we’re so proud of all the efforts our students have put forth this year, and years previous. This program is a testament to many years of hard work and support from our wonderful community and school.”
Reedsport’s baseball team, meanwhile, had eyes on a state title after winning the past five league titles.
The squad had seven seniors, a group that never lost a league game.
The teacher who nominated the team noted, “As a group they are respectful, polite and kind in the classroom and in general. They are very good students. The team has spent many hours working on community service and fundraising this year.”
The seniors on the team were Ethan Logo, Chris McCloskey, Tyler Thornton, Austin Manicke, Jacob Chaney, Dallas McGill and Javier Analco.
The selections of North Bend’s band and Reedsport’s baseball team make three South Coast squads picked in the past two months, to go with Bandon’s girls basketball team, the Class 2A team of the month in March.