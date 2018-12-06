Marshfield will host an early season boys basketball clash of the titans for Class 4A on Friday night when the Pirates host two-time defending state champion Seaside.
The Seagulls are ranked No. 1 and Marshfield No. 2 in the Class 4A coaches poll. Seaside will be playing its first game, just under two weeks after the Seagulls fell to Banks in the football state championship game. Marshfield also lost to Banks, a week earlier in the semifinals, and will be playing its second game of the season.
Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and is one of several featured hoops contests on the South Coast.
Marshfield’s girls do not play Friday night, but get their own big game Saturday afternoon, when Hidden Valley visits Pirate Palace for a 3 p.m. contest. Hidden Valley was the only Class 4A team to beat the Pirates last year during their run to their first state title. The Mustangs and Marshfield split a pair of preseason games.
Coquille hosts the annual Winter Lake Classic on Friday and Saturday. Reedsport faces Illinois Valley (boys at 3 p.m., followed by the girls) and Coquille faces Sheridan (boys at 6:30, followed by the girls) on Friday in the semifinals.
The Myrtle Tree Classic returns in Myrtle Point on Friday and Saturday.
In the girls bracket, Mapleton faces Pacific at 3:30 p.m. and Myrtle Point battles Gold Beach at 6:30 on Friday. In the boys bracket, Pacific and Gold Beach face off at 5 p.m. and Myrtle Point battles Delphian at 8 p.m.