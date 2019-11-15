With a fresh batch of players — including 11 freshman on the 13-man roster — the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team started the season off with a loss on Friday.
Playing New Hope Christian College at the Clackamas Tip-Off, the Lakers held a 55-29 halftime before falling to the Deacons 100-97. NHCC outscored SWOCC 71-42 in the second half.
“It’s a learning experience. If we’re not learning at this time of year, we’re doing something wrong. Obviously we wanted to win but if we can learn from this one, we can be O.K.,” said SWOCC head coach Trevor Hoppe.
Freshman point guard Jael Vaughn led the Lakers with 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting while going 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Free throws played a key role in the game as the Deacons were 32-of-39 from the line while the Lakers were 10-of-12.
“So the adjustment of the college game it’s longer, it’s faster, it’s harder. And we’re kind of chalking it up to that inexperience and hoping that tomorrow we turn around and we get to play a whole game here,” said Hoppe.
The Lakers play Multnomah JV on Saturday at 2 p.m.
With freshmen dominating the roster, the Lakers are also hoping to get some key production from the team’s two sophomores.
Sophomore Anel Alagic, who played in just a handful of games last season after suffering a concussion is the lone returner from last year’s squad that went 6-22.
“A lot of the challenges is a lot of these kids are fresh out of high school. So you know, me being the returner I try to set the standard of what it is, not just basketball but class, everything, showing up on time, just holding them accountable,” said Alagic. “They’re coming along pretty well. It’s still early but we’ll be good.”
The other sophomore on the team is the 6-foot-9 Ryan Bell who most recently played at Pierce College in Puyallup, Washington in 2017. For the past two years Bell has been volunteering on a mission in Argentina with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but he is excited to now be back on a basketball team.
“I missed it so much being out there. I was grateful for that experience, but being with new guys, a new team, kind of getting a fresh start, it’s fun,” said Bell. “We have a lot of potential so being able to help these guys grow with me and being able to win a lot of games.”
Thanks in large part to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Riley Grandinetti who is from Salt Lake City, the Lakers have eight players on the team, including Bell, from the state of Utah.
Regardless of roster turnover, Hoppe is currently excited for what the team will bring to the table this season. Using a balance of four guards standing at 6-foot-1 and six players at or above 6-5, the Lakers are looking to run.
“Right now we’re able to play really fast. And we need to cut down on our turnovers but just able to be aggressive and get out and run. Really been good so far,” said Hoppe. “Hopefully we’re going to continue to get better defensively, continue to get better rebounding-wise and when we do that we’re really going to be able to run so it’s exciting.”
The Lakers played four scrimmages over the past month and after the completion of this weekend’s Clackamas Tip-Off will play Nov. 29 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, Wash. SWOCC then goes to the Tigers Classic in Eureka, Calif. starting on Dec. 6 before the first home game of the season on Dec. 15 against Pacific University JV at home.
SWOCC then has the Clackamas Crossover Tournament on Dec. 19-20 before the NWAC season starts on Jan. 4.
“I think every year our region is really hard and I think we’re going to compete with everybody in the region. And that’s the nice thing about the community college level, even when you have a lot of turnover, so does everyone else. I think we’re going to compete at this,” said Hoppe.
“I think really, we’re a competitive group. They have a very competitive spirit, good motors. And I think that’s going to lead to good defense and being able to play fast. It starts there.”