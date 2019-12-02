COOS BAY — Going through basketball practice, Kaylin Dea has had to make some adjustments.
“It’s very different,” the Marshfield junior said. “It’s very different because all of my passes are higher because we’ve had taller girls.”
It’s a whole host of new faces for the Marshfield girls basketball team this season. Dea, who was in the regular rotation off the bench for the past two years, is now one of five new starters for the Pirates as the team moves on from the most successful run of play in school history. Led by a group of seniors that graduated last spring, the Pirates had a record of 52-5 over the last two seasons.
As Marshfield turns the page following three straight trips to Forest Grove for the state tournament and a state title in 2018, the focus is on the new group learning from recent success.
“The mentality is kind of trying to focus on that past team while moving forward,” said Dea. “We all basically had a certain girl from the past team that we’ve all followed a bit. We still kind of want to stay with them and follow their image and create our own.”
For head coach Bruce Bryant, he is preparing his team for the next chapter of Marshfield basketball with the hopes that it will one day soon look like the most recent chapter of Marshfield basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s an opportunity for them to follow the legacy and put in the work and get us back to the state tournament. It’s just like anything else, it’s a process,” he said. “You try to work through the process and get them to improve. Obviously, one of the big differences is the lack of experience at the varsity level. That’s something that you can only get by playing games. We’re going to get that as we go.”
Bryant plans to run the offense through Dea at the post position. Surrounding her will be seniors Karina Skurk and Kiana Holley on the wings with sophomore Charlie Dea getting minutes as a guard. Skurk, Holley and Charlie Dea all got some time on the senior-dominated squad last year.
“(Skurk and Holley) are both good, strong shooters. We’ve just got to get them open shots,” said Bryant. “Charlie Dea, who is Kaylin’s sister who is a sophomore, strong guard, she can go to the basket. She can be tough with the ball. She’s going to have to be, just like those other two are, more assertive and looking for a shot and taking a shot when she has it.”
In this new role, Skurk is certainly excited but also a bit nervous.
“We haven’t had a ton of playing time and we have basically a whole new team this year. You can kind of expect what the stress level is right now,” she said. “We’re getting it. We still need to have a lot more practice.”
The Pirates open the season at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against South Umpqua. Marshfield is back in action on Friday at home against North Marion at 5:15 p.m.