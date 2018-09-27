COOS BAY — Brooke Fisher said the Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team “had its moments” against visiting New Hope of Eugene in their nonleague match Wednesday.
“That kind of sums it up,” Fisher said.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Beacons had the last moment, overcoming an early five-point deficit in the fifth set to edge the Lakers and escape town with a 22-25, 25-16, 27-25, 14-25, 15-13 victory.
The match was one of momentum. The Lakers never trailed in the first set, getting an early offensive boost from Fisher and a strong finish with back-to-back kills by Andria Santoyo and Baley VanWormer.
But the Beacons bounced back in the second set, pulling away after it was tied at 13-all. In a repetitive theme for the match, Sky Moskowitz had a pair of kills to start a 10-1 spurt that also included two more kills by Moskowitz and a number of SWOCC errors.
The Lakers had an early 7-2 lead in the third set, but again the Beacons rallied, eventually taking a 13-11 lead. SWOCC had another surge and appeared ready to win the set up 22-18, but the Beacons came back to take the set, taking advantage of a miss-hit by SWOCC when the Lakers could have won the set 25-23.
“We need to be more consistent with our moments,” SWOCC coach Michael Edmond said.
But the good moments were really good.
The Lakers fell behind 3-0 in the fourth set, needing a win to extend the match, and surged back to run away from the Beacons.
Hannah White had three aces in a four-point stretch to give the Lakers the lead and they were in front the rest of the way, with Alexus Paglinawan leading the way on offense.
“The fourth set was fantastic,” Fisher said. “I think we really came together as a team, celebrating after every point. Everything clicked. It was a moment.”
SWOCC extended that moment into the fifth set, scoring the first five points with tough serving by Paglinawan. They still led 10-7 after a kill by Paglinawan, but then things turned.
SWOCC had two straight serving errors, then Brittanie Jordan had a stuff block for the Beacons. Chandler Heinrick had an ace and Moskowitz had a pair of kills. Diamond Jackson ended the match with a kill to send New Hope back to Eugene with the win.
Fisher gave the Beacons credit for their own resiliency.
“They were a fantastic team to play against,” she said.
As a four-year school, New Hope had a few older players. Moskowitz, who finished with 18 kills, 17 digs and four aces is a senior. So is Loke Moepno-Techur, who had nine kills.
The Lakers, meanwhile, have just three sophomores — Fisher, VanWormer and North Bend graduate Brooke Aldrich.
“This is a young team,” Fisher said. “Transitioning from high school to college volleyball is hard.”
The freshman are showing great potential.
Santoyo had a team-best 18 kills, while Fisher had 13 and Hannah White nine. Setter Sydney Colledge had 46 assists and 14 digs. Libero Madeline Trippett had a great match on defense diving for balls while finishing with 16 digs. Santoyo had 13.
Even with the loss, Edmond found a lot to be happy with.
“I thought overall, we served well,” he said. “We had a lot of good communication between the setter (Colledge) and the libero (Trippett).”
Trippett had six assists when Colledge had been forced into defense.
Meanwhile, Edmond said, Fisher had one of her best all-around matches.
Fisher said she’s excited about the team’s potential.
“I 100 percent feel better about this team (this year),” she said. “We fight for every point. Nobody gives up. We hit hard.”
Fisher also praised the group’s teamwork.
The Lakers have had some success early in the season and were coming off a sweep of visiting College of the Redwoods in a nonleague match Monday. What they could use most, Fisher said, is a win in NWAC South Region play.
“An NWAC win for me is super important,” she said. “After going 0-14 last year, it sucks.
“We still are really hopeful for a win.”
The Lakers get their next chance Friday when they visit Clackamas. They also visit Chemeketa on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Lakers got their first win for new coach Gina Ramirez when they topped host Clackamas 1-0 on Wednesday.
“It was a battle,” Ramirez said. “It was hot, on the turf. To go on the road and have a long travel day and be able to play well (was good).”
Both teams had some chances in the first half, including Clackamas having one attack go off the crossbar and another one off the post.
SWOCC finally broke through in the 63rd minute, off a corner kick by Leah Ralph that deflected into the goal off a Clackamas defender.
“It was a great ball by Leah from the corner,” Ramirez said, adding that the Lakers earned the goal by putting pressure on the Cougars.
The Lakers were missing a couple of players who were back in Coos Bay injured, and another because of a conflict with a required class, leaving few subs on the hot day.
“We were a little shorter-handed than we would like to be, but we got the job done,” Ramirez said. “It was a good all-around effort. Hopefully it will build some good momentum for us going forward.”
The Lakers visit Chemeketa on Saturday. The men’s team, which did not play Wednesday, will be at Clark on Saturday.