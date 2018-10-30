NORTH BEND — When Gary Prince talks about North Bend’s first-round opponent in the Class 5A football playoffs, the No. 5 Scappoose Indians, it sounds a lot like he’s describing his own No. 11 Bulldogs.
They have a handful of good running backs. They have an athletic, versatile quarterback. They have a big, strong front that can make room as well as it can eliminate it. The similarities, in Prince’s mind, make the outcome of the game a matter of mistakes, who can minimize them and who can capitalize on them.
“A lot of similarities to us,” Prince said. “They have some good backs they want to get the ball to. The coach has a son there (Connor McNabb) who does a good job running the ball. They’ve got some other big backs that do a good job running and blocking. Athletic quarterback. Pretty solid offensive and defensive line. A lot of similarities in what they’re trying to do and what we’re trying to do.”
North Bend and Scappoose have a bit of a playoff history.
Both this fall bumped up from Class 4A to 5A, the two schools have met a handful of times in past brackets. In 2013, the Bulldogs slipped past Scappoose 21-20, then met two years later when Scappoose evened the series with a 37-21 win.
Three years after that, in a new division with new schools filling out the bracket, the pair meet again, the earliest playoff meeting between the Bulldogs and Indians in the last six seasons.
“It’s win or go home,” North Bend’s athletic quarterback Coleman Compton said. “And none of us want to quit.”
Obviously, North Bend’s spread running offense with a fast quarterback and its 4-4 defense with tough tacklers have paid dividends for the Bulldogs in recent seasons.
That’s a similar situation employed by Scappoose.
The Indians, whose only two losses are to Wilsonville (No. 1) and Pendleton (No. 3), have a 200-pound running quarterback, Jakobi Kessi, in addition to McNabb as well as stout runners Quincy Cleveland (230 pounds) and Matthew Roth (220).
For a comparison, North Bend’s sturdy running back Divenson Willis tips the scales at 205 pounds. It puts the onus on North Bend’s front to be solid and strong and everything else.
There’s also the matter of travel.
Just a few weeks ago, North Bend traveled halfway across the state to face Ridgeview, with a long bus ride and a grass field, North Bend came up short when a win would’ve guaranteed North Bend a spot in the playoffs instead of having to beat South Eugene in the District 2 crossover round last week.
Once again, North Bend has a long drive on a fall Friday — 240 miles, or just over four hours on the road — and the coaches are working from the start of the week to address whatever happened at Ridgeview.
“I think it pays huge dividends to have to go through that process at least one time,” Prince said. “And here we are again. We have another bus ride about the same length of time. And we’re gonna try to do everything very similar to what we did the last time. I hope the big difference, as far as coaches, is we’re ready to put them in a position to be successful. And as student-athletes I hope they’re ready to play as soon as they get off the bus.”
After practice on Monday, during the normal post-practice address, Prince talked about cleats, reminding his players to make sure their cleats are sufficient for the grass slick with evening dew.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s practice, Prince kept hammering home the point of keeping one’s feet under them. Long, light steps result in slips. Short, heavy steps get the spikes in the turf so they can function effectively.
The players though, with the season now officially dependent upon Friday night’s success, are using neither the trip nor the surface as a crutch.
“I guess we just have to have more focus,” Compton said of the bus ride. “I don’t know what, really, you could say the altitude or anything last time, but that’s just things to say to warm the heart ‘cause we lost. You just got to be ready to play. We've got that desire.”
Scappoose and North Bend kickoff at 7 p.m. in Scappoose on Friday.