ROCKAWAY BEACH — Bandon’s season came to an end when penalties doomed the Tigers in a 22-14 loss at Neah-Kah-Nie in the opening round of the Class 2A football playoffs Friday.
“We just had too many penalties,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “We couldn’t capitalize (on chances). We turned it over a few times in the red zone when we should have punched it in.”
The Tigers nearly battled back from a 16-0 halftime deficit, but had a few costly penalties late, including one when Bandon appeared to down a punt at the 1-yard line.
Cayton Sinay scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter for the Tigers and Wyatt Dyer scored on a 15-yard pass from Braydon Freitag midway through the fourth, but Bandon never got the chance to get the equalizer.
“We had a chance at the end, but couldn’t get the stop when we needed it,” Aaron Freitag said.
The Tigers had a touchdown run by Sinay called back by a penalty in the first half and the Pirates hit two big plays just before halftime to take a 16-0 lead after Mychale Kelly completed a fourth-down pass to Josh Elinsky for a touchdown earlier in the quarter to open the scoring.
Aaron Freitag was proud of his team’s effort in the loss.
“The guys played hard,” he said.
He noted that Neah-Kah-Nie has a roster dominated by upper classmen and Bandon plays a bunch of freshmen and sophomores.
“It was a good experience for these guys,” he said. “Now we’ve got to get these guys in the weight room until we can get over the hump.”
Neah-Kah-Nie will host the winner of Saturday’s Coquille-Lost River game in the quarterfinals next week.
Bandon will look for a third straight playoff trip next fall.
“We’ve just got to mature and get better,” Aaron Freitag said. “We look forward to next year. It starts next week.”
Amity 52, Brookings-Harbor 6: The Bruins saw their first season as a Class 3A school come to an end with a loss at No. 2 Amity in the opening round of the playoffs Friday.
The Bruins finished 5-4 in the regular season and 5-5 overall after not winning five games over the past five seasons.