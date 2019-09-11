COOS BAY — Champions will be crowned on Saturday night at the Coos Bay Speedway.
After a season of racing that started in April, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series comes to a close on Saturday night at the racetrack. Included in this group are the Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
“We’re really excited about some great racing that is going to happen,” said track owner Drake Nelson. “These guys, they go out and have a lot of fun. They like to do the best they can and everybody wants that main event trophy.”
In the Super Late Models, the top division of the night, Preston Luckman of Coos Bay currently sits in first place and 40 points ahead of last year’s champion in the division, Brody Montgomery of Bandon. With 10 points to each racer that shows up plus 50 for first place and two points fewer for each next finisher, Luckman has a chance to secure the title.
“For the most part, as long as everybody shows up and starts the event, then they will be good and they will have first place locked in. But now if somebody comes and breaks in hot laps or in a heat race and then they can’t race the main event, then something could happen and a driver could pass another car,” said Nelson.
The Super Late Model champion will go home with $3,500 for the season title. Second place will get $2,000, third $1,200, fourth $1,000 and fifth $800. The top five-racers in Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks and Hornets will get a combined $15,000 in winnings.
In the Sportsman Late Models, Bandon’s Braden Fugate has a 72-point lead on the field and has won 11 of 13 races on the season. Last season Fugate finished in fifth place. Mike Taylor from Reedsport sits in second place.
With a commanding 318 point lead in Street Stocks is Steve Dubisar of Coquille. Dubisar has raced at 12 features this season, winning eight, while the next closest racer has competed in seven races. Leroy Rockwell of Florence is in second.
Looking to claim his third straight Mini Outlaws title is Sam Talon. Talon has won 11 of 13 races this year in the event on his way to amassing a 366-point lead over the rest of the field. Jason Kellam of Coos Bay sits in second.
After a third place finish a season ago, it is Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point leading the Hornets division with a comfortable 88-point advantage. In what has been a competitive division all year, Robison has seven wins going into the final night while Tyler Tullos, who is in second, had four victories on the year. Tullos, the 2018 track champion for the division, currently has a 10-point advantage over Steven Parker of Florence.
Fighting for a back-to-back title in Junior Stingers will be Bandon’s Griff Smith, who has a 48-point lead after amassing 11 wins in 13 races. Alex Butler, also of Bandon, is in second place.
“It has definitely been a good season for us and we’ve still got some racing to go and we’re looking forward to that as well,” said Nelson.
Saturday’s events will kick off with hot laps at 5 p.m. and the first races will begin at 6:30 p.m. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and general admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids.
In racing last weekend, Luckman was the winner head of Montgomery, Toby McIntyre, Wayne Butler Thor Kristensen, Kristy Grout and Trina Post in the America's Mattress Super Late Models division.
Taylor won the Sportsman Late Model main event, while Rockwell won for Street Stocks, Talon for Mini Outlaws, Trace Fugate for Hornets and Smith for the Junior Stingers.
Results from last weekend's races will be included on the Community Sports page in Saturday's edition of The World.