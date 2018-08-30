Myrtle Point’s volleyball team got another win Wednesday night, sweeping Camas Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-13.
“The girls played well as a team and had some great hustle plays,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
Sierra Smith had seven kills and three aces for the Bobcats and Johanna Davis had six kills and five aces. Madison Brown had 17 assists and four kills.
The Bobcats improved to 3-1 in the preseason. They now have a week off before hosting Bandon in the Sunset Conference opener next Thursday.