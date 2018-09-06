MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point volleyball team entered its Sunset Conference opener against visiting Bandon on Thursday without its only experienced setter. But the Bobcats had plenty of hustle and teamwork and turned away the Tigers in a four-set match, 25-14, 25-17, 10-25, 25-14.
“I’m super excited,” said Sierra Smith, one of two seniors on the squad. “I think this year is going to be super good.”
The Bobcats thrived with their hustle against the Tigers, and didn’t let one poor set get to them.
“We just … told each other we were doing good,” Smith said of how Myrtle Point responded to the third set..
“Our rule is two touches,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said. “When there’s a dead ball, you have to touch two people.”
Those brief words of encouragement the teammates share serve two purposes. First, they help build up confidence. Second, they make the players have a short memory.
“You can’t dwell on a mistake,” Brown said.
She invoked the rule after the Bobcats’ season-opening loss to Umpqua Valley Christian.
“I said, ‘You have to let this go,’” she said of the players getting down on themselves.
Myrtle Point hasn’t lost since.
Tuesday’s win came despite the absence of Madison Brown, the coach’s daughter and the team’s setter, who took a hard fall on the final point of the team’s previous match.
In stepped freshman Maddi Reynolds.
“She did fabulous,” Tami Brown said, adding that “the hitters adjusted to having different sets.
“They worked so hard together as a team.”
In the three sets the Bobcats won, they thrived on strong serving and tough defense.
“That’s the scrappiest they’ve been,” Brown said. “They just fight to play every ball. I couldn’t be happier with their effort.”
Myrtle Point’s players repeatedly hit the floor to dig up the hits by the Tigers and keep plays alive.
“No one is afraid of diving,” Smith said. “We do a lot of diving drills. When it comes to games, we can throw ourselves on the ground without hesitation.”
While the Bobcats were denying Bandon’s offense, they also were thriving with their serving throughout the first two sets. Johanna Davis, who had five aces on the night, had two in a row midway through the first set to give Myrtle Point an 18-6 lead and Smith had three in a four-point stretch early in the second to help turn a 5-4 deficit into a 9-5 lead.
Bandon, in contrast, was committing numerous serving errors — four in each of the first two sets — and struggling to get into its offense.
The Tigers suddenly turned things around in the third set. Kylie Lakey had three aces in her first five serves (she also finished the set with an ace) and Bandon had eight kills by four different players — three from Ashley Strain.
Bandon led at one point 22-6 before Myrtle Point made the final score of the set a little more respectable.
“Every match we’ve had so far, consistency is an issue,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We play well and have a slump, play well and have a slump. Tonight our slumps were longer.”
True to her words, as good as the Tigers were in the third set, they struggled again in the fourth. Myrtle Point jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead with only one point coming without a Bandon error — an ace by Reynolds. Davis had four kills and two aces later in the set to help Myrtle Point pull away.
For the night, she had six kills and Weekly added three kills and a stuff block on match point. Smith had three kills, four races and 12 digs. Reynolds had 10 assists and seven digs, Nikki Leep had four kills and Heavenly Reynolds had 10 digs.
Kennedy Turner had seven kills for Bandon. Britni England had five kills and 12 digs, Lakey had five aces and nine digs, Madison Berry had 10 digs and Kortney Ferreri had 20 assists.
Vierck called the match frustrating because she knows how good her team can be.
“They do have the skill to get the job done,” Vierck said. “We have an emotional-mental breakdown as a team collectively.”
Bandon was still winless after Thursday’s setback, though the Tigers have played a challenging schedule that included several larger schools.
“I’m happy we had a tough preseason,” Vierck said. “We challenged ourselves against tough teams.”
That will help in the long run, she said.