MYRTLE POINT — Sam Clark has spent a lot of time around the Myrtle Point football program over the years as an assistant coach, but probably has never been so valuable to the Bobcats as this fall.
That’s because Myrtle Point has taken advantage of an opportunity to play eight-man football as it struggles to get its numbers up and rebound as a team and Clark is an eight-man specialist of sorts.
“We’re relying on Sam,” Myrtle Point coach Jimmy Farmer said. “Going from 11-man to eight-man — it’s a whole learning process.”
Clark is from Powers, which has played eight-man for years.
“Having Sam here is great,” said Brodie Parrish, one of four seniors on the roster. “He loves it.”
The rest of the coaches also have tapped their neighbors for help.
“We’ve watched Powers films from last year and the year before,” Farmer said.
Myrtle Point’s numbers are down terribly. Farmer hoped to get close to 20 when practice started and now hopes to get close to 15. But he likes the players he has.
“We’re more built for this,” he said. “We’re not the biggest team, but we’re pretty quick.
“The kids are excited about eight-man.”
“I love football,” said junior Tyler Beyer-Smith, who takes over as quarterback. “I’d rather adjust to eight-man than not play at all.”
And it’s going to take adjusting.
“It’s a lot different,” Parrish said.
Parrish is a four-year starter, but the new format reminds him of his time before high school.
“I like having an open field,” he said. “Back in junior high, running outside was the game plan. I’m excited to have more opportunity to do that.”
Parrish said Beyer-Smith could be a great quarterback, despite having been a lineman last year.
“He throws a nice ball,” he said.
“I did it in junior high,” Beyer-Smith said. “I know the fundamentals.”
Meanwhile, Parrish is joined in the backfield by speedy newcomer Ronny Winningham, another senior. Sophomore Kevin Rutcoskey-Yates, another speedster, will be at receiver, along with fellow sophomore Nate Little.
Senior Cody Osbon, junior Will Bryant and sophomores Mike Huff and Caleb Brickey all return with starting experience on the line.
Tyler Huerta, like Winningham a first-year senior, helps provide depth on a roster that includes just one freshman.
Despite being thin in numbers, the Bobcats can satisfy one of the keys to success.
“We’ve got to work hard,” said Osbon,
That’s not an issue, Beyer-Smith said.
“We like to work hard,” he said. “By choice, we’re all here. We have more passion, more want, more drive.”
Osbon fits that work ethic, a girl who has played with the boys since third grade.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. The guys are pretty cool.”
Myrtle Point will have to adjust quickly to the nuances of eight-man offense and defense. The team expects defense to be a strength when they get used to the wide-open style.
“We’ve been working a lot on tackling technique,” Parrish said. “We have speed in our backs. Most of these kids are tough, too.
“We don’t have a big team. We have to be scrappy.”
Myrtle Point hopes to find success in its new football district.
"We're pretty confident in this group," Farmer said. "It's a good group of kids."
Meanwhile, the future appears bright.
The team hosted a camp for students in third through eighth grade that drew 40 players and Myrtle Point will have teams in both the third-fourth and fifth-sixth grade levels of the South Coast Youth Football League this fall.
“The youth coaches are doing a great job,” Farmer said.