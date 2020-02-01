COOS BAY — For two minutes in the first period Saturday, the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team was unstoppable.
The Lakers scored 16 straight points to turn a 14-9 deficit into a 25-14 lead against visiting Mount Hood.
Jill Thalman and Kealani Neves both had three-point plays and Neves and Jasey Ramelow hit 3-pointers in the big spurt.
“We were doing well pushing the ball in transition and pushing it to our tempo,” Neves said.
But as quickly as the surge started, it ended. Mount Hood scored the next 14 points, stretching into the second period, and then followed three SWOCC free throws with 10 more points in a row.
The Saints ultimately pulled away in the second half for a 77-58 win over the Lakers, who lost for the fourth time in a row and sixth time in the past seven games.
“We’re struggling,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “Luckily, we’ve got a bye to reset this and get things going.”
The Lakers have Wednesday off before heading north to face Clark, one of the teams they beat the first half of the NWAC South Region season.
“We show potential,” Johnson said. “I just wish it was for 40 minutes, instead of just spurts.”
Against Mount Hood, the spurts were too few and too far in between.
The Lakers shot 10-for-15 in the first period and just 10-for-38 the rest of the way.
Neves hit her first five shots and then missed seven of her next eight before finishing hot and scoring a game-high 25 points to lead the Lakers. Taylor Morris added 13 points and Thalman and Ramelow had eight each.
Ramelow also had 10 rebounds and the Lakers had 13 steals in the game, including three each by Neves, Kayla Navy and Keiko Aotaki.
But the Lakers weren’t able to overcome their shooting woes.
Mount Hood led 42-33 at the half and opened the second half on a 12-2 run to essentially put the game out of reach.
Mina Sete hit four 3-pointers and she and Emily Webber both had 19 points for the Saints, who improved to 6-3 in league play and remain in fourth place in the South Region.
Bri Rosales added three second-half 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Saints.
Neves said the Lakers weren’t able to come up with big plays on either end of the court to stop the three big runs by the Saints.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” she said. “We need to focus on defense when that happens — when the offense isn’t working.”
She said one key Saturday, in addition to the shooting, was rebounding.
“We always do well when we rebound,” Neves said.
On Saturday, the Lakers were out-rebounded 33-24 and had just five offensive rebounds all game.
One bright spot in the loss was the return of Meghan Holloman, who had missed the past several weeks after breaking a bone in her wrist. She played 10 minutes, finishing with two points, two rebounds and an assist.
“Yesterday was her first practice,” Johnson said, adding that he was happy to get her back onto the court and back into the flow of the game in her limited minutes.
Holloman is one of several sophomores who give Johnson hope the Lakers can right the ship and have a solid second half to the league season.
“I believe our sophomores are going to guide us through this rough patch,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a full looker room of girls who won’t quit. They never give up. If they do that in life, I’ve done my job.”
Neves said the Lakers have been playing better as a team.
“There’s a better energy,” she said. “We’re out there communicating and being positive for each other.”
Now the squad just needs to put everything together, including consistent shooting for all four periods.
“In our league, if you don’t show up for 40 minutes, it’s hard to win,” Johnson said.
SWOCC’s next home game is on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Lane.