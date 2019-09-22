The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team was swept by visiting Mount Hood on Saturday, falling to 0-3 in NWAC South Region play, though two of the sets were agonizingly close.
The Saints beat the Lakers 26-24, 25-16, 25-23.
Tayler Parks and Andria Santoyo had 11 kills each for the Lakers. Amanda Clark added eight. Santoyo also had two aces and was strong in serve receive. Sydney Colledge had 24 assists and Shay Zener had 16 digs.
The Lakers and Umpqua, which was swept by Clackamas, are the only two South Region teams without a win in league play yet. Rogue and Lane are 3-0 and Linn-Benton and Mount Hood 2-1. Clark, Chemeketa and Clackamas all are 1-2.
This week, the Lakers visit Chemeketa on Friday and Clackamas on Saturday.
Men’s Soccer
SWOCC fell to Chememketa 4-2 on Saturday in Salem, rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the first 11 minutes to tie the match with two goals close together early in the second half before the Storm added two late goals to win.
Jose Garcia and Joe Montero scored for the Lakers in the 49th and 51st minutes, respectively. Ivan Jimenez assisted on Garcia’s goal.
Both the Lakers and Chemeketa are 2-1 in the South Region, tied with Lane for first place.
SWOCC visits Rogue on Wednesday.