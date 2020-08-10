COOS BAY — The monster trucks are back at Coos Bay Speedway this week.
The speedway, located on Oregon Highway 42 about seven miles south of Coos Bay, will host the McDonald’s Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 13-14.
The shows each night last about two hours and include five monster trucks, which are on display during the week at McDonald’s and other spots in the Bay Area. There also are two ride trucks and a jet-powered golf cart for use during the show.
The trucks in town include Spitfire, Power House, Identity Theft, California Kid, Rockstar with Deogee and Skeletor.
The gates open at 5 p.m. each night and a pit party starts at 5:30, with the show starting at 7.
The pit party is free with paid general admission and gives people a chance for a close-up look at the trucks and the ability to take selfies, get autographs and ask questions of the drivers. Kids can also get a ride in one of the trucks for $10.
Tickets are available in advance at www.coosbayspeedway.us or on the day of the show at the track.
Coos Bay Speedway continues to follow social distancing rules that include only every third row of the grandstand to be open, but owner Drake Nelson said there is plenty of grass seating for families that want to bring blankets if there is not enough room in the grandstands.
Admission Thursday is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military, $8 for children 7-11 and $5 for children 6 and under. The prices go up for the kids on Friday, to $12 for children 7-11 and $8 for kids 6 and under.
The show lasts around two hours each night. The monster trucks will be having a best trick competition, as well as arena style racing and freestyle racing on a course set up with more jumps than ever before.
Also featured are local tuff trucks that will be racing on the challenging course.
Tidal Wave 50
The speedway returns to local racing on Saturday night, Aug. 15, with Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50.
The 50-lap Super Late Model main event pays $1,000 to the winner.
Local drivers also will be competing in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets, Junior Stingers and Dwarf Cars divisions.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.