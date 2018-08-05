EUGENE — Former Reedsport standout Monica Vaughn is the new assistant coach for the University of Oregon women’s golf team.
Vaughn said she is delighted for her new opportunity.
“I’m so excited,” she said.
Vaughn was an amateur and high school star for Reedsport before heading to Arizona State, where she was a two-time first-team All-American, capping her career by winning the NCAA individual title and then leading the Sun Devils to the team title in 2017.
She stepped away from the game last summer and had been working as a waitress when new Oregon coach Derek Radley reached out to her.
“Coach D is so positive and has a type of energy and extensive knowledge that’s so much fun to be around, it was the easiest decision for me to say yes to the job,” she said.
While Vaughn was taking a break from golf after playing competitively for years, she expressed an interest in coaching.
And Radley was thrilled to bring Vaughn on board.
“I’m beyond excited to announce Monica as our new assistant coach,” he said in a story on Oregon’s website, www.goducks.com. “Monica has achieved at the highest levels of collegiate golf, both on and off the course. She has incredible knowledge of the game and her positivity will make her a great role model for our team. I’m so thankful Coach Mo decided to move back to her home state and join our Oregon women’s golf family.”
Vaughn had similar thoughts.
“I’m thrilled to join the Oregon program and work with Coach Derek,” she said. “I’m excited to be back home in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. I could not have a better leader to coach alongside with and I can’t wait to get the ball rolling and meet the team.”
Radley and Vaughn got to know each other somewhat when he was coaching Arizona and Vaughn was playing for the Sun Devils.
“Coach D and I didn’t know each other that well, but we played with Arizona a lot and I knew he was super well respected and loved by the members of his team and the college golf community in general,” she said.
“We always said hi and had a quick chat when we saw each other out there.”
She and Radley are still working on what her role will be, but it will include recruiting, starting next week at the Swinging Skirts American Junior Golf Association tournament in San Diego.
“I know I’ll also be mostly in charge of choosing our gear and uniforms for the season,” she said. “Other than that, whatever Coach D needs from me, I’ll give him and the team 100 percent.
“Coach D’s style is that he and I are a team and we work together more as equals to help our girls, and I really appreciate and respect that he values my opinions and thoughts like that. I think we’re going to have a blast this year and learn so much from each other.”
Vaughn was the Oregon Golf Association and Pacific Northwest Association golfer of the year in 2010 after a phenomenal summer during which she won several regional amateur titles.
She won state titles for Reedsport in 2011 and 2013. At Arizona State she was the Pac-12 women’s golfer of the year, the Honda Award winner for golf and Arizona State University’s female Tom Hanson Award Winner in 2017. She also was on the United States team for the Curtis Cup in 2016.
She also was a stellar student, graduating magna cum laude and earning first-team Pac-12 all-academic honors as a sophomore, junior and senior.