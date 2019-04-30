North Bend’s girls golf team is in position for a berth in the Class 5A state golf tournament after the first day of the district tournament at Tokatee Golf club on Monday.
The Bulldogs were in second place behind leading Crater in the team standings heading into the final day Tuesday. The top two teams advance to state.
Crater had a big lead in the tournament after shooting a 330 Monday. North Bend was at 413 and Ashland, the only other complete team, had 432.
Willamette’s Tannica Porter shot a 1-over 73 to take a two-shot lead on Crater’s Haley Brown after 18 holes. Crater’s Caitlin O’Connor had a 76.
North Bend was led by Victoria Slos with an 89. Brenna Mault shot a 102 for the Bulldogs.
North Bend’s boys were in seventh place and needing a big jump on the final day Tuesday to advance to the regional round of the Class 5A boys qualifying structure.
The winner of the district tournament advances directly to state and the next three teams advance to the regional tournament. The Bulldogs were 28 strokes behind Thurston and Crater, currently tied for third. Churchill had a team score of 351 to build a 10-shot lead on second-place Ashland.
Thurston’s Ty Garner shot a 72 Monday to lead by 12 shots in the individual race. North Bend was led by Brody Harnden’s 94, while Logan Lampe had 100, Zach Holt a 101 and Andy Ku and Ryan Stallings both 102.
MHS GIRLS WIN: Marshfield’s girls took the team title at Salmon Run on Monday, led by medalist Paige Kirchner on the course near Brookings.
Kirchner was the only girl to break 100 in the tournament, shooting a 98.
Marshfield and Hidden Valley had the only complete teams. The Pirates shot 447, with Kensey Harlow shooting 115 and Nyssa Haynes and Melanie Cavanaugh both 117.
Brookings-Harbor’s Abby Walker had a 101 and Reedsport’s Madi Kay was third overall with a 104. Bandon was led by Becky Yu’s 116.
Brookings-Harbor won the boys title with a score of 372, easily beating runner-up Hidden Valley, which had a 410.
Cameron Kime was medalist with an 87 for Brookings-Harbor and Cameron Kime had a 107 for the Bruins.
Michael Stanley had a 105 for Reedsport, which was one player short of a complete team.
The girls teams in the tournament are tuning up for their district tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford while the boys teams have their district tournament Wednesday and Thursday this week at Centennial Golf Club, also in Medford.
Softball
BOBCATS SPLIT: Myrtle Point won the first game against visiting Siletz Valley 14-4 in six innings Monday, but fell in the nightcap 12-11.
The Bobcats are 3-6 in Sunset Conference play heading into their next game, Friday, against Coquille.
Baseball
WARRIORS TAKE TWO: Siletz Valley swept Myrtle Point 20-6 and 19-4 in their Sunset Conference doubleheader Monday.
The Warriors are 3-4 and the Bobcats still are seeking their first league win.