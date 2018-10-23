Coquille capped a perfect run through the Sunset Conference volleyball season with a sweep of visiting Toledo on Monday, topping the Boomers 25-14, 25-9, 25-12.
The Red Devils celebrated senior night in style as the strong group of seniors started and played well, coach Suzanne Grami said.
Setter Kaylee Green had 15 assists, two aces and seven digs. Grace Sinclair finished with 11 kills, eight digs, four aces and two stuff blocks. Abbey Dieu had nine kills and nine digs. Jami Goin had 15 digs and Brooklynn Duble nine in the back row. Morgan Miller had three kills and Halle Layton had a kill and a stuff block.
“It was another team effort,” Grami said of the Red Devils, who now look ahead to learning who their foe will be for the Class 2A playoffs Saturday in a match that will be played at Coquille. The winner advances to the state tournament in Redmond.
The rankings freeze tonight, when the bracket will be set.
Bobcats beat Irish: Myrtle Point finished its season on a winning note, topping host Waldport 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
Sierra Smith had 11 kills and three aces and Johanna Davis also had 11 kills. Nikki Leep had eight kills and 10 digs.
Madison Brown finished with 23 assists and 15 digs in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Bend 1, Crater 1: North Bend finished its first season in the Class 5A Midwestern League with a draw on the road at Central Point.
Charlise Stark scored the goal for the Bulldogs in the closing minutes, assisted by Megan Proett.
North Bend finished 1-4-3 in the toughest league in the state and almost certainly will miss the playoffs, despite being 13th in the Class 5A power rankings because the Bulldogs are seventh in the standings and the league gets four playoff berths. The one at-large berth also will go to a Midwestern League team, but six of them are above the Bulldogs in the power rankings.