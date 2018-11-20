NORTH BEND — Mike Forrester was in the North Bend gym some weeks ago watching basketball players take part in an open gym.
The girls there weren’t merely running up and down the floor, playing unstructured basketball and forming bad habits. They were running drills, working on their games in a systematic way. Forrester, who doubles as the North Bend athletic director, takes over the Bulldogs girls basketball program for this season and potentially more.
“We aren’t running the drills, they’re just out here doing stuff,” Forrester said of that open gym night. “I’ve never had a group of girls that were out here playing like that before. So the more I watched, the more excited I was to get started.”
Forrester won the Class 3A state championship with the Bulldogs in 2005 (back when the state had just four classifications), and that team, which went 25-1 and won the Far West League on the way to the state title, was inducted into the North Bend Hall of Fame this fall.
Now Forrester helps lead the Bulldogs into their first season at Class 5A, but is returning to the Midwestern League where Forrester guided the Bulldogs before they dropped down to Class 3A.
“Everyone knows he has a state championship under his belt,” senior guard Haley Snelgrove said, “so everyone is excited about that. I think that so far everyone likes him a lot. I’m not sure if it’s a change of pace from (Adam) Decker to a new coach. Everyone’s super happy at practice and tries really hard and I hope that continues through the whole season, not just the first week.
“He knows what he’s doing. He gives every detail of why we’re doing it this specific way, why we’re turning this way and not the other way.”
Forrester took the added responsibilities after careful consideration, permission from the administration and, perhaps most importantly, his wife, considering the long trips which will litter the Bulldogs’ schedule.
“I’m gonna do it until somebody wants to do it or until I retire,” Forrester said. “Or until I fire myself.”
Forrester takes over a program that only graduated one player from a season ago, foreign exchange student Maja Andersson, though three other potential seniors elected not to return to the team this winter.
The Bulldogs, then, will be led by Snelgrove with fellow senior Hayden Markel.
But the Bulldogs will have more high school experience than they did a year ago. North Bend fielded six freshmen last year, but have just two in Forrester’s return to the bench.
Regardless of that experience, Forrester has been getting back to basics, working on core fundamentals, hoping to build a solid foundation.
“You know what, they have busted their hump here for the last week,” Forrester said. “We had four really good practices. I think they want to get better. I think they’re working to get better. There’s gonna be a lot of growing pains in the process, but we’re working a lot of fundamentals in practice and they’re really receptive. I’m glad to be back out here and having a ton of fun.”
“He’s teaching us all the fundamentals we’re taught we when were little,” Snelgrove said. “Which we needed because people get bad habits and stop using their good fundamentals.”
North Bend opens the season at Cottage Grove on Nov. 29.