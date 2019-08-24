REEDSPORT — Jerome Kenagy loved playing pickleball and hosting people at his home. Kenagy died in January of 2018 and on Saturday his loved ones gathered with friends, family and pickleball players from all around the South Coast to share in the things he loved.
On Saturday in Reedsport the second iteration of the Jerome Kenagy Memorial Pickleball Tournament took place at both the Highland Pickleball courts and the Kenagy residence where, tucked into a backyard filled with flowers and trees, sits a pickleball court.
“He loved pickleball and we wanted to honor his memory in a fun way. So we came up with this idea,” said Donna Kenagy, the wife of Jerome.
The tournament came to life last year after conversations between Donna and her son Dan Kenagy. With the help of family friend Steve Miller and local pickleball player Craig Palermo, a tournament began to take shape and more than 40 people came together to celebrate. After one successful year of it, the group decided to do it again.
“My dad built this court not so he could just bang the ball against the wall but so other people could come play with him,” said Dan Kenagy. “I think that was the motivating factor for us for why we would do this. I would hate to see this court just sitting here not being used. There are a lot of people that love playing pickleball, so why not invite them to come play here?”
One individual who played at last year’s tournament, and was being honored and remember on Saturday, was Reedsport’s Bonnie Morgan who died this past January.
In addition to opening their home, Dan Kenagy worked the grill providing players with burgers and chicken while participants brought along side dishes to share.
“We built this house with the idea that it would be used for things,” said Donna Kenagy. “People ask me, do I live here by myself and I say yes I do but I’m never lonely because I have so many people.”
The tournament itself featured players from Port Orford to Florence. The day kicked off in the early afternoon with the 20 participant playing in a round-robin style play at Highland Pickleball Courts. Players were divided into four groups and would rotate partners while playing doubles. The top-point scorers from each group, and the highest second place point-getter, secured a spot at the championship court at the Kenagy residence.
“This is a fun way to get everyone involved and get all the skill levels to play together and have fun. It’s way cool,” said pickleball expert Palermo who facilitated the event. Palermo has been playing pickleball for eight years and has won a silver medal for his division at the pickleball nationals.
Palermo, for the second year in a row, took the title but was more excited about the group that got together and how this sport continues to grow both nationally and in local coastal communities.
“We’re not going to play in a tournament and win $40,000 or $1.5 million or whatever like that, so I think that has built the community,” he said. “So even though we compete we just have fun doing it.”