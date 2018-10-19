POWERS — The Powers football team has thrived in the six-man format all season, with the lone exception being against McKenzie.
The Eagles beat the Cruisers for the second time Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 65-28 victory to spoil homecoming in Powers.
McKenzie already had won the district title by virtue of its win over Powers on its home field, but the Cruisers were hoping to avenge the setback.
It didn’t happen as the athletic Eagles got a couple of big play scores early and pulled away in the second half.
River Bloomer intercepted a pass on the first offensive play for Powers and returned it for a McKenzie touchdown and Silas Kress connected with Caleb Thompson on a 28-yard touchdown on a third-down play to give the Eagles an early 14-0 lead.
Powers showed some life when David Pedrick hit Jamason Kellogg on an 11-yard touchdown, the first of three scores by Kellogg. But McKenzie answered each one with a touchdown of its own involving Daniel Quirk — one receiving, one rushing and one passing. Quirk added three more scores in the second half as the Powers players were forced to be ironmen.
Powers already was down to eight players after an injury to Clancy Standley in the first meeting between the two teams and lost Steven Ledger to a block in the back early Friday.
Kellogg connected with Kodiak Norris on a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.
Kellogg and Norris also each had interceptions for the Cruisers.
Even with the loss, Powers will be involved in the crossover between the two Class 1A six-man leagues next week at Madras. McKenzie, meanwhile, will play for the unofficial title.