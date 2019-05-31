Reedsport’s Dallas McGill and Coquille’s Ellie Ekelund were the players of the year for baseball and softball, respectively, in the Sunset Conference.
McGill was one of six Reedsport players named to the first team for baseball after the Brave dominated the conference with a perfect record before losing in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
McGill was named to the first team at pitcher, with Griffin Lavigne at catcher, Jacob Chaney at first base, Kyle Barnes and Tyler Thornton in the infield and Nick Glover in the outfield.
Runner-up Toledo had two players on the first team — pitcher Mason McAlpine and outfielder Coren Loper.
Bandon, which finished third and also reached the playoffs, was represented on the first team by pitcher Jason Wilhite, infielder Braydon Freitag and designated hitter Coby Smith.
The rest of the first team included Coquille infielder Jace Haagen, Gold Beach outfielder Brandon Seuser-Smith and Waldport infielder Trevor King and utility player Griffin Thissell.
Ekelund, Coquille’s sophomore center fielder and pitcher, was named softball MVP after helping the Red Devils into a third-place tie with Bandon and Reedsport. Bandon ultimately got the final playoff spot when a tiebreaking doubleheader was rained out.
Unbeaten league champion Toledo had five players on the first team — pitcher Mariah Frederic, first baseman Jenny Elmore, infielders Kaycie Otis and Rylee Richards and outfielder Morgan Hinds.
Runner-up Waldport was represented on the first team by pitcher Kyra Pickner, catcher Mekayla Land and utility player Teira Rodgers.
Bandon had four players on the first team —pitcher Avery Pounder, catcher Dedra Foster, first baseman Naomi Martin and infielder Traylin Arana.
Ekelund was joined on the first team by infield teammate Saige Gallino. Siletz Valley outfielder Mikki Lala also was on the first tteam.
Reedsport didn’t have any players on the first team, but first baseman Jordan Priest, infielder Erin Sharp and utility player Makenzie Seeley were on the second team, as well as Myrtle Point catcher Nikki Leep and infielder Sierra Smith.
The complete all-league teams for both baseball and softball are listed in today’s Scoreboard section.