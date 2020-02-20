Marshfield will only have six wrestlers at the Class 4A District 3 tournament this weekend at Cottage Grove, but the Pirates have high hopes for a few champions and several state qualifiers.
“I think they’re all right there to go to state, if not pushing to win it,” Marshfield coach Tyler Strenke said.
The special district has eight teams — Marshfield and Cottage Grove from the Sky-Em League and Henley, Klamath Falls, Mazama, Phoenix, North Valley and Hidden Valley from the Skyline League. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Marshfield’s No. 1 seeds for the tournament are Peyton Forbes at 152 pounds and Tandy Martin at 160.
Forbes and Josh Hinds, who is seeded fourth at 170, are entering the district tournament on a roll. Both were named outstanding wrestlers at the Bay City Duals.
“They are both on 10- or 15-match win streaks,” Strenke. “That’s pretty good.”
Martin, meanwhile, is coming off a serious elbow injury. He was only cleared to compete at the district tournament by his doctor Wednesday, but he has been preparing as best as possible.
“The entire time he was injured, he was in the room helping out,” Strenke said. “I don’t think he’s missed one practice.”
It’s been a rough season for the Pirates with injuries and illness, which is why the team only has six kids for the district meet
“The guys that we have — the guys that stuck with it — I’m happy with their work ethic for the year,” Strenke said.
In addition to Martin, Hinds and Forbes, Johnathan Calvert is seeded fifth at 126 pounds. The team’s other two wrestlers this week are Tristan Anderson at 126 and Logan Griffin at 195.
NORTH BEND: The Bulldogs had a strong dual season and bring a big group to the district meet at Thurston High School on Friday and Saturday.
North Bend will have 17 wrestlers in the district meet, and 10 of them were seeded in the top eight for their weight classes.
“We’ve had some ups and downs,” North Bend coach Jeff Buskerud said. “We seem pretty solid right now. Everybody is healthy.”
North Bend won six of its eight duals. Both losses came the same night, at Siuslaw during the Central Coast Challenge, when the Bulldogs also lost to Reedsport. The team was missing seven wrestlers that night.
“We’ve had a roller-coaster year,” Buskerud said.
The high point was when the team finished fifth out of 18 schools in the Willamette Invitational.
Several of the Midwestern League schools were there, though not the two best ones, Thurston and Crater, which Buskerud said “kind of perform at a higher level.”
North Bend’s highest seed for the district tournament is Liam Buskerud, the coach’s son, who is the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds.
Liam Buskerud came closest to reaching state for North Bend last year, losing in the consolation semifinals after holding a big lead.
Buskerud is one of four seeded juniors for North Bend. Jaron Hyatt is seeded fourth at 170 pounds and Gabe Foltz fourth at 285. Ethan Ingram is the No. 5 seed at 120 pounds.
Two sophomores are seeded No. 5 — Tristan Stinson at 152 pounds and Gabe Pollin at 220.
The Bulldogs also have four freshmen who are seeded. Tyler Hayes is seventh and Kevin Garcia eighth at 113 pounds. Brandon Stinson is seventh at 132 pounds and Neal Walter sixth at 195.
Jeff Buskerud said his son, Tristan Stinson and Ingram have been the team’s most consistent wrestlers and he hopes they make it to state with several teammates.
“I made it our goal as a team to get eight to state,” Jeff Buskerud said. “We’ve been talking about that for a couple weeks.”