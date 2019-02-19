FLORENCE — Cory Stover said Marshfield’s blowout loss at Marist Catholic last week was a wake-up call for the Pirates.
“It might have been good,” Stover said. “It hit reality for us.”
The Spartans’ win enabled them to share the Sky-Em League title with the Pireates, both at 9-1.
Stover said the 50-22 loss to the Spartans in Eugene also put a chip on the Pirates’ shoulders.
With huge stakes on the line Tuesday night at Siuslaw High School, Marshfield avenged the loss in a big way, beating Marist Catholic 50-31 in the tiebreaker game, giving Marshfield the Sky-Em League’s top seed to Class 4A playoffs and a home game next Friday when the winner will earn a trip to the state tournament in Forest Grove.
The game in Florence was night-and-day different from the one in Eugene, Marshfield’s players and coaches said.
Marshfield couldn’t hit a shot in Eugene and was better than 50 percent from the floor Tuesday. The Spartans shot the lights out last week and went just 10-for-46 Tuesday, including just 4-for-27 from 3-point range.
“That was the best defense we’ve had in four years or six years,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “That’s maybe the best shooting team in the state. It’s hard to make shots when they are all contested.”
Marist Catholic missed its first 10 shots from the floor before hitting a pair of 3-pointers late in the first quarter to pull even with the Pirates at 7-all.
The Spartans went in front briefly 10-9 on a 3-pointer by Nic Stice early in the second quarter, but Marshfield scored the final nine points of the first half and led the rest of the way.
While Marist Catholic was chucking up contested 3-pointers right and left, the Pirates were getting great looks at the basket, and making more than they were missing.
Stover made all six of his shots, including a dunk, for 12 points. Grant Woolsey had two of the Pirates five 3-pointers and hit eight of his 10 free throws while scoring a game-high 16 and all seven players in Marshfield’s rotation scored.
Miles said the team’s offensive effort and ball sharing was good.
“That’s kind of an attribute of these guys,” he said. “They’re super unselfish.
“I think our passing was real crisp. That’s a real good defensive group.”
Grant Webster made an early 3-pointer and didn’t make another field goal (though he hit five of his six free throws to score eight points). He contributed five assists and five rebounds and Jordy Miles had four assists and six rebounds.
“We executed really well,” Webster said. “I feel like we’ve gotten better with that. We look for each other and do a good job of making the extra pass and finding the open guy.”
As good as Marshfield’s offense was, the defense was even better.
Webster played a huge role in that, given the task of guarding Max Whittaker, who had a huge game for the Spartans against the Pirates last week, when Webster wasn’t assigned to guard him.
On Tuesday, Whittaker missed all his shots from the floor and scored just three points on six free throw attempts.
Doug Miles praised Webster’s efforts against Whittaker, who was averaging 18 points in league games.
“I think it was important for me to do my job,” Webster said. “He really hurt us the last time.”
Stice had 15 points for the Spartans and made six of Marist Catholic’s 10 field goals. The rest of the team went just 4-for-35 from the floor.
Stover had a team-best 10 rebounds and a blocked shot while helping clog up Marist Catholic’s attempts at attacking the basket, and while Marshfield didn’t force many turnovers (six), the Pirates outrebounded the Spartans 38-17.
“I am so happy with how we competed,” Doug Miles said. “We were embarrassed at their place. They beat us in every aspect of the game.
“We just challenged them (to play hard) the last few days.”
Now the Pirates have a little more than a week to stay sharp and look for little improvements before a playoff game against a team to be determined this weekend.
“It’s really exciting,” Webster said of hosting a playoff game. “We know we get to have another home game.”