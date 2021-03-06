STAYTON — Marshfield’s football team overcame miscues to win its season opener on the road Saturday, beating host Stayton 37-21.
Quarterback Dom Montiel had a trio of touchdown passes and Miguel Velazquez scored twice on the ground as the Pirates scored 20 points in a row over the final three quarters to break open a close game.
“I’m proud of the boys getting the win on a long road trip,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said.
The Pirates scored first when Montiel hit Noah NIblett for a 30-yard pass, but Stayton evened the score with an interception return for a touchdown by Jonathan Daniels.
“We did some good things on offense and defense but made way too many mistakes,” Lemmons said. “We turned the ball over too much.”
The good thing, he said is they were “all fixable mistakes.”
Marshfield went back in front on the first touchdown run for Velazquez and Niblett’s two-point conversion run. The Pirates then got a break courtesy of the Eagles when Stayton gave up a safety on a play when the ball was snapped over the quarterback’s head and out of the end zone.
The Eagles pulled back within 17-13 early in the second quarter on a 52-yard run by Collin Firth, but Marshfield put the game out of reach with the next three scores — a 9-yard run by Velazquez later in the second quarter and TD passes from Montiel to DJ Daugherty spanning 7 and 33 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
That gave Marshfield a 37-13 lead and a late touchdown by the Eagles only made the final score more respectable for Stayton.
Marshfield plays one of its two Sky-Em League games Friday night, when Elmira visits, and then hits the road again for a neutral site game against Ontario at Crook County High School on March 20.
Marshfield 37, Stayton 21
Marshfield;17;6;7;7;—;37
Stayton;7;6;0;8;—;21
Scoring Summary:
Mar: Noah Niblett 30 pass from Dom Montiel (Jonah Putman kick)
Sta: Jonathan Daniels 46 interception return (kick good)
Mar: Miguel Velazquez 1 run (Noah Niblett run)
Mar: Safety, snap out of end zone
Sta: Collin Firth 52 run (kick failed)
Mar: Velazquez 9 run (kick failed)
Mar: DJ Daugherty 7 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Daugherty 33 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Sta: 1 yard touchdown (run good)