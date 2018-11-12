The semifinal football game between Marshfield and Banks on Saturday will be played at Cottage Grove High School as part of a tripleheader.
The neutral-site game came as a good break for Marshfield, which had to travel to Hillsboro for both the semifinals and championship games last fall.
The Pirates and Braves meet at 5:30 p.m., the final game of the Cottage Grove tripleheader. The other 4A semifinal, between Seaside and Gladstone, is the first game of another tripleheader at Hillsboro Stadium, kicking off at 11 a.m. It is a rematch of a game earlier this season won 70-46 by Seaside at home.
Marshfield advanced to the semifinals with a hard-fought 28-23 win over visiting Mazama on Friday night. Banks beat Sky-Em League runner-up Marist 28-14.
In the other half of the bracket, Seaside won an overtime contest with Estacada 44-42 and Gladstone kicked a long field goal on the final play to beat La Grande 30-27.
Gladstone handed Banks its only loss in the season opener, while Marshfield handed Gladstone its only loss besides the Seaside contest a week later. Banks handed Seaside its lone setback 10-7 in a Cowapa League game, while Marshfield’s only loss came in its season opener to Class 5A North Bend. None of those four contests was decided by more than a touchdown.
The first game at Cottage Grove is a Class 2A semifinal between Santiam and top-ranked Monroe at 11 a.m. The middle game is a Class 3A semifinal between defending champion Cascade Christian and Amity at 2:15 p.m.
Admission, good for all three games, is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Hillsboro Stadium tripleheader also includes both semifinals for Class 5A. The first of those games, between West Albany and top-ranked Wilsonville, kicks off at 2:15 p.m. The nightcap features Thurston and Pendleton at 5:30 p.m. Thurston beat Midwestern League rival Sheldon 49-48 in a wild quarterfinal Friday night, recovering an onside kick and kicking the game-winning field goal in the final moments. Pendleton beat Scappoose 21-14 after Scappoose earlier eliminated North Bend.
There also are a pair of doubleheaders for the smaller schools.
At Summit High School in Bend, the first game is a Class 2A semifinal between Lost River and Kennedy at noon. Lost River shut out Neah-Kah-Nie on Saturday a week after beating Coquille. The second game is a Class 1A semifinal between Hosanna Christian and top-ranked Dufur at 4 p.m.
At Hermiston High School, St. Paul and Wallowa meet in the Class 1A semifinals at noon, while Vale and Rainier meet in the Class 3A semifinals at 4 p.m.