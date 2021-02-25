Almost half a year late, there is actual high school sports on the schedule this weekend when Marshfield hosts Siuslaw and North Bend in a football jamboree.
It’s thrilling for the coaches and players, but unfortunately not for the fans.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be allowed in Pete Susick Stadium for the contest.
Fortunately, they can still catch the action through media.
Veteran Marshfield announcer Matt Jarvis will broadcast the entire varsity jamboree, which includes Siuslaw against North Bend at 1 p.m., Siuslaw against Marshfield at 1:45 and Marshfield against North Bend at 2:30.
The games will be on the radio at KMHS (105.1 FM) and livestreamed online at www.kmhsonline.com.
Meanwhile, Marshfield will have live video of the games on its Facebook page, as well as the morning junior varsity jamboree, which starts at 10 a.m. and follows the same schedule.
While football starts this weekend, the first official counting contests for the traditional fall sports — football, volleyball, soccer and cross country — are next week.
And like football, they won’t include fans.
In the case of volleyball, there won’t be any games for schools in Coos County or for Reedsport, which is in Douglas County, because they are both are considered extreme-risk categories by the state. Currently, schools in extreme risk counties aren't allowed to have indoor sports and the Oregon Health Authority recommends schools in extreme-risk counties not travel for indoor sports to counties that are not in extreme risk.
Under the guidelines, the volleyball teams have strict practice restrictions, with no more than six players working with a coach at a time and players allowed no more than 45 minutes in the gym.
“I’m really happy the football players get to play,” North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester said.
“It’s really disappointing that our volleyball kids, who never come in contact with opponents from another school, who wear masks, who don’t even allow spectators to come in, aren’t allowed to compete, or even to have more than six kids at a time in practice.
“I think our volleyball kids are getting ripped off.”
First, the focus is on football this week.
The jamboree comes with specific rules. In each scrimmage, each offense is allowed a total of 18 snaps, including extra points.
It will be the first full-contact competition since the fall of 2019, though the receivers and quarterbacks for the two schools had a chance to play a series of seven-on-seven contests in the fall.
In a week, the teams will play actual games to start a six-week season. North Bend hosts Marist Catholic on Friday, March 5, and Marshfield hosts Stayton on Saturday, March 6.