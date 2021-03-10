Marshfield’s volleyball team lost a pair of matches at Pleasant Hill High School on Tuesday, but got some good news — the Pirates will be able to play their Sky-Em League season, though all the matches will be on the road unless Coos County somehow gets out of the extreme-risk category.
Marshfield came up just against Pleasant Hill, building a 2-1 set lead before losing the final two sets in a 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 setback.
Cedar Ward had 15 kills and Raegan Rhodes nine in the loss. Ward also had seven blocks, 10 digs and three aces in a strong all-around match.
Carmen Samuels and Kate Miles had 11 digs each and Miles also had three aces. Gracie Peach had 14 assists and Rhodes 10.
Marshfield also lost to Sutherlin 25-23, 25-16, 25-22. Ward and Paige Macduff had seven kills each and Samuels six in that match. Samuels also had 10 digs while Peach had 14 assists and Rhodes eight.
Marshfield plays at Elmira on Thursday to start a stretch of league matches.
Outdoor season
Several other South Coast schools are scrambling to set up courts on tennis courts or other relatively flat spots so they can have an outdoor season since Coos and Douglas counties remain in extreme risk and can’t have indoor sports, or practice with more than six players at a time.
Coquille, Bandon, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Powers and North Bend are planning to play a series of matches, starting with Coquille at Bandon on Friday.