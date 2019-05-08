Marshfield’s Max and Josh Nicolaus repeated as district doubles tennis champions Tuesday, sweeping through three different Marist Catholic pairs on the way to the title.
The Nicolaus twins beat the No. 2 seeds, Marist Catholic’s Ethan Cross and Joey Laing, 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match.
They will defend their Class 3A-2A-1A state doubles title next week in Corvallis.
On the way to the final, the Nicolaus twins beat Marist Catholic’s Wolfgang Betts and Lucas Franssen in the quarterfinals and Sam Eagen and Luke Eagen in the semifinals. They lost a total of two games in those two matches.
Marist Catholic largely dominated the tournament, aside from the twins. The Spartans advanced three doubles teams and three singles players to the state tournament. Henley’s Brian Baker finished second in singles to Marist Catholic’s Jackson Whittaker to also qualify for state. The Spartans’ Andrew Hyslop beat teammate Luke Villano in the third-place singles match. The Eagens won the third-place doubles match over Marist Catholic’s Jacob Charbonneau and James Cross.
Marshfield’s Marco Bruno Jr. won two consolation matches in singles before losing in the semifinals to Sean Wolf of Henley.
Conor Heckard and Mason Pederson won two consolation matches in doubles before losing to Parker Lam and Milan Bobek of St. Mary’s in the consolation semifinals.