Marshfield twins Max and Josh Nicolaus are headed back to the state tennis tournament after reaching the district semifinals Monday in Medford.
The defending Class 4A-3A-2A-1A doubles champions lost just one game while winning their two matches. By reaching the semifinals, they secured their state berth since the top four singles players and doubles teams advance.
Josh Olson and Benedict Gardes won their first match but lost in the second round.
Conor Mechard and Mason Pederson were in the consolation semifinals.
The state tournament is May 17-18 at Oregon State University.