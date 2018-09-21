COOS BAY — Marshfield avenged its painful state championship loss from last fall, celebrated homecoming and got the Sky-Em League season off to a successful start in one night Friday, topping Cottage Grove 31-10.
But it wasn’t always pretty, and the Pirates have a lot to work on as they look ahead to the rest of the league season.
“We need to take care of the football,” coach John Lemmons said after Marshfield turned it over five times. “We’ve just got to clean up our mistakes.
“The kids played hard. We’ve just got to play cleaner. We’re fortunate to get out of here tonight with a win.”
Marshfield dominated up front on both sides of the ball, taking advantage of the smaller Cottage Grove line all night.
And the Pirates seemed in control of the game until a stretch in the third quarter where they had three straight fumbles — the first when they were about to punch in a score to go up 24-3 — and the Lions hit a big play to suddenly seize momentum.
First, the Pirates fumbled inside the Cottage Grove 5-yard line. The Marshfield defense held and forced a punt, but fumbled the ball right back.
This time, Cottage Grove quarterback Dylan Graves hit Erick Giffen on a slant pattern and he outran the defensive backs for a 65-yard score.
Suddenly it was 17-10 (Giffen also had kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the first half) and the Pirates again fumbled right away. But Marshfield forced the Lions to punt again and then took control for good. Tev’n Woods had a pair of big runs on fly sweeps to set up Grant Woolsey’s 1-yard quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter.
Then, after Marshfield’s Keanu Gutierrez came up with an interception, Woolsey hit Jacob Carpenter down the sidelines for 32 yards and the final score of the night.
That was one of just six passes thrown by Woolsey, who also hit Cory Stover for a 31-yard catch-and-run score on a crossing pattern in the second quarter one play after an interception by Brian Ebenal.
Marshfield didn’t need to pass because the line was creating big holes for the backs all night.
“The line blocked their butts off,” Lemmons said. “I can’t say enough about them opening big holes.”
Josiah Niblett was the biggest beneficiary, running for 273 yards on 21 carries and scoring the first touchdown on a 37-yard scamper in the second quarter (Arturo Ledesma had put the Pirates in front with a first-quarter field goal), but Marshfield was over 400 yards as a team.
“We communicated really well this game,” said Marshfield lineman Greg Stump. “We executed really well.”
The gameplan, he said, was to dominate up front.
“We knew what we had to do,” Stump said, adding that the running backs did their part, too.
“The backs were amazing,” Stump said. “They had their motors going.”
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s defensive line was just as dominant as the offensive line.
Cottage Grove finished with just 18 yards rushing and Graves frequently found himself running for his life under pressure from Stump, Stover and the rest of Marshfield’s front.
“I felt like our D line mirrored them really well,” Stump said. “They couldn’t run the ball at all.”
Cottage Grove didn’t try to run the ball much. Graves threw 34 passes in the first half alone and eventually completed 20 of 41 attempts for 178 yards. Giffen was on the receiving end of 13 of those balls for 148 yards.
Aside from the long touchdown pass, Graves had his best success on the first drive, a 14-play march that included a bunch of short passes and ended when Stump recovered a fumble.
Lemmons said Marshfield’s cornerbacks were playing a little soft on the first drive. The Pirates made an adjustment from there, though.
“The defense played great,” Lemmons said. “We gave up a couple slants we shouldn’t have, but overall they played well.
“We stayed disciplined against a team that is well-coached and knows how to pick a defense apart.”
The result was the big win 10 months after the Lions beat the Pirates for the state title.
“It feels good to have payback from last year,” Stump said.
“It’s the first game of league. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to stay focused.”
The Pirates have their bye in the league schedule next week, when they travel to Henley.