COOS BAY — On Saturday night, the latest group of Marshfield Pirates will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Making up the 17th Hall of Fame class will be four Pirates who all graduated more than 45 years ago in Karen Banks (class of 1972), Tim Bullard (1958), Bob Chiene (1971) and Bill Starnes (1960).
They will be inducted as part of a banquet and auction at The Mill Casino-Hotel that starts with a social time at 4:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:15 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased before the event or at the door.
“Every class is interesting over the years because every class has its own unique excitement. And this one is no different,” said Marshfield Athletic Director Greg Mulkey. “It’s always fun to honor people that represent us, that represent Marshfield High School.”
While at Marshfield, Banks did a little of everything. She was on varsity basketball for three years, qualified for state swimming for three years and was a member of the 1972 state-winning track and field team. After Marshfield, Banks found athletic success at UO where she participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field and equestrian.
Bullard set a district-wide record in javelin at 203-feet and was an all-state tackle for the Marshfield football team that won back-to-back state titles in 1955 and 1956. Bullard went on to play football at the University of Washington and won the Rose Bowl in both 1960 and 1961. He joins his older brother, Barry, in the hall of fame.
You have free articles remaining.
Chiene was an all-state basketball player in 1971 and found success on the tennis court. In high school he made it to the doubles semifinals in 1970 and in 1971 finished second in singles. Chiene went on to play tennis at University of Oregon and played in the top singles spot during the 1975 season.
For Starnes, this will be the fifth different Hall of Fame that he will be inducted into. He is also in the Halls of Fame for the Oregon State Bowling Association, Northwest Senior Tour Bowling, Eugene/Springfield Bowling Association and Coos Bay/North Bend Bowling Association. At Marshfield he was on the varsity basketball team in 1959 and 1960.
Also a UO grad, Starnes was a first-team All-American bowler in 1964 and 1965. Since then he has bowled over 50 games of 300 and on 12 different occasions has recorded a series score of at least 800.
The other addition into the Hall of Fame will be the business Farr’s Hardware, a supporter of Marshfield athletics since 1962.
“They’ve been involved with Marshfield forever. You look at our scoreboard you see Farr’s True Value you go into our gymnasium you see Farr’s True Value,” said Mulkey. “They have been just a strong supporter of Marshfield High School and our community in general.”