Marshfield had four of its winter teams place in the top 10 in the Academic All-State standings, while North Bend had a trio of top-10 programs.
Marshfield’s dance team had the highest finish of any South Coast program, ranking third among all classifications with a cumulative 3.73 grade point average.
The Pirates ranked sixth for girls basketball in Class 4A (3.73). Marshfield was eighth in boys basketall (3.5) and ninth in boys swimming for Class 4A-3A-2A-1A (3.53).
North Bend was seventh in boys swimming for Class 5A (3.55), the top finish for the Bulldogs.
North Bend was eighth in boys basketball (3.4) and 10th in wrestling (3.22).
Gold Beach was sixth (3.71) and Coquille 10th (3.63) for Class 2A in girls basketball.
Other South Coast teams that had at least a 3.0 grade point average, but were not in the top 10 for their classifications, listed by school include:
Bandon: Boys basketball (3.25), girls basketball (3.38).
Brookings-Harbor: Girls basketball (3.31).
Gold Beach: Boys basketball (3.27).
Marshfield: Cheerleading (3.34).
North Bend: Girls basketball (3.62), girls swimming (3.5), cheerleading (3.18).
Pacific: Boys basketball (3.46), girls basketball (3.44).
Reedsport: Boys basketball (3.14), girls basketball (3.21), girls swimming (with Siuslaw, 3.24).