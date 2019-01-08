The Marshfield swim teams swept visiting North Eugene on Monday at Mingus Park, the girls winning 110-57 and the boys beating the Highlanders 94-73.
Both Marshfield squads won with depth, with the visiting Highlanders winning about half the individual events.
Marshfield’s Anna Hutchins won both the 50-yard freestyle (26.59) and 100 freestyle (57.95), leading a 1-2-3 sweep for the Pirates of the top spots in both events. Kady Cooley won the butterfly (1:10.64), also leading a 1-2-3 sweep. Bree Billetter won the backstroke (1:14.34) and Paige Kirchner tied North Eugene’s Alexis Mattiesen-Johnson for first place in the 500 freestyle (6:01.75).
Marshfield also won all three relays, with combinations of Billeter, Cooley, Hutchins, Kirchner, Sydney Trendell, Mira Matthews, Cassidy Carr, Sierra Ward and Taylor Waddington.
Marshfield’s boys got individual wins by AJ Kliewer in the 200 freestyle (2:00.73) and backstroke (1:03.71), Connor Fromm in the 200 individual medley (2:13.45) and 500 freestyle (5:19.91) and Brian Place in the breaststroke (1:13.18).
Marshfield also won the medley relay with a squad including Place, Aaron Hutchins, Frankie Figueroa and Gabe Delgado.
LEBANON INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s boys were second and the girls were third in the seven-team meet Saturday, with several Bulldogs not swimming their regular events.
Newport won the boys title with 104.5 points, while the Bulldogs had 85. Sweet Home won the girls meet with 104 points, followed by La Grande (80) and North Bend (61).
North Bend’s boys got one win, in the 200 freestyle relay with the group of Kenneth Shepherd, Craig Hoefs, Gavyn Tatge and Mavrick Macalino. Shepherd, Tatge, Hoefs and Tucker Hood were second in the medley relay.
Tatge was second in the backstroke (58.47) with Logan Lampe third (1:00.82) in an event where the Bulldogs had four of the six placers. Zachary Holt was third in the 200 freestyle (1:59.23), Macalino third in the 50 freestyle (23.90), Hood third in the butterfly (59.95) and Shepherd third in the 500 freestyle (5:16.17).
Bella Jones won the backstroke for North Bend’s girls, finishing in 1:04.15. She also was second in the butterfly (1:03.14).
Natalie Cheal was third in the individual medley (2:21.79) and Helen Witharm was third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.73).
The Bulldogs were second in the 200 freestyle relay with the group of Witharm, Cheal, Jones and Annika Strasman.