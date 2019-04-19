COOS BAY — Marshfield’s baseball team appeared on the verge of a breakthrough after a series of heartbreaking losses, including Tuesday’s nine-inning 3-2 setback at league-leading Elmira.
So coach Floyd Montiel was more than a little surprised when the Pirates weren’t competitive in Friday’s opener against Junction City, a 19-4 blowout by the Tigers that only required seven innings because Marshfield scratched out a few runs after Junction City built a 10-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning.
“That was a major setback,” Montiel said, explaining that he was happy with how the Pirates have been playing.
Between games, he and the other coaches were harsh with the players, encouraging them to compete and communicate better.
“We’ll see how these kids respond,” Montiel said. “Hopefully they bounce back.”
Marshfield was much better in the nightcap, though the Tigers still won, 6-3 in a contest called after six innings because of darkness.
The results left the Pirates at 1-5 in Sky-Em League play heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Siuslaw.
The first game was filled with miscues, either physical or mental, that Junction City pounced on.
“A lot of errors didn’t help our pitchers,” Montiel said. “Credit Junction City, they came out and swung the bat well.”
Marshfield was hurt by the collection of errors — a ball that deflected off the glove at third base, a grounder under the mitt of the shortstop, a dropped pop-up in the infield, a bad throw from the outfield.
There were even two plays that didn’t count as errors, by reliable catcher Jason Hinds, who couldn’t handle a pop-up against one batter and didn’t throw the ball to first base quick enough after a third strike in the dirt on another.
Hinds was otherwise a bright spot for the Pirates, throwing out two Junction City runners attempting to steal and blocking a number of other pitches that were off the mark.
And Marshfield’s pitchers hurt themselves with four hit batters and eight walks.
That made Junction City’s offense all the more effective.
John Prescott had four singles, driving in three runs. Blake Hayes was on base all six times with just two hits and scored four runs. Henry Casarez had a triple and two singles, two runs and two RBIs. Ben Heitz hit a home run over the short corner in left field and scored twice with a pair of RBIs.
Jaxson Fraser, Hunter Vancurler, Trevor Trout, Kyle Fuller and Tanner Gibson also had two runs each. Trout had three hits and two RBIs.
Junction City had 16 hits in all, while Marshfield struggled to string hits together against JC starter Billy Dotson.
By the end of the game, Logan Peck had two hits and one of Marshfield’s runs, Henley Cleveland had two hits, a run and an RBI and Trace James had a run and an RBI.
Cobin Bouska drove in Marshfield’s first run with a fielder’s choice. Hinds also had a run, after being hit by a pitch.
Marshfield had seven hits in all.
The nightcap became a good pitching battle between Marshfield’s Ryan Knight and Junciton City’s Vancurler. Both went the full six innings and between them they only gave up seven hits. They also combined to walk seven batters.
Junction City scored the first six runs — three in the fourth and three in the fifth. Fraser had two of the runs and Fuller drove in two. Prescott had a double, an RBI and a run.
Marshfield got two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before a possible comeback was denied by darkness.
Cleveland drove in two runs and Dom Montiel one, though neither had a base hit. Tandy Martin, Hinds and Liam Webster scored for Marshfield.
Junciton City is 4-2, tied with Marist Catholic for second place behind Elmira (5-0).