Marshfield won both its games Monday at the Hidden Valley Tourney, topping Sutherlin 9-3 then holding off South Umpqua 13-8.
The Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak in the win over Sutherlin by managing nine runs on just three hits with Dom Montiel and Tryce Greiner each scoring a pair of runs. Logan Peck and Tandy Martin both scored runs and had RBIs. Ezra Waterman and Trace James off the bench also had runs.
“We capitalized on some errors by Sutherlin and also took advantage of some walks, coupled with some balls in play,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. "It was a nice back-from-behind win, especially since our bats were silent.”
Ryan Knight threw all seven innings in the win, striking out five while allowing just two hits with two walks and the three runs.
“Ryan Knight threw a great game," Montiel said. “He pounded the zone the entire game and the runs scored were due to a number of defensive miscues.”
Garrett Edwards doubled for the Bulldogs, which led 3-0 before Marshfield put up four in the fourth and five in the fifth to prove the final margin.
To follow, Marshfield turned in its best offensive performance since its season opener, lashing nine hits with three doubles, its most efficient performance, certainly, since that 13-0 debut.
Henley Cleveland went 3-for-3 at the plate with 5 RBI and two runs scored. Dom Montiel also had a double for the Pirates, and Knight, Olson and Cobin Bouska each scored two runs. Logan Peck, Waterman, Montiel, Bouska and James all had RBI for the Pirates.
“It was our best hitting game of the young year,” Floyd Montiel said. “Henley Cleveland had a big day at the plate and is really swinging with some confidence.”
Azpyn Roberts doubled twice for the Lancers, and Ever Lamm and Jeremiah Geiger each had two-baggers in the loss.
South Umpqua grabbed a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Marshfield scored eight of its runs in the bottom of the first and second to take a lead it never relented, though South Umpqua did tie in the top of the fourth. The Pirates added five in their half of the inning, then held the Lancers scoreless in the next frame to take home the second win of the day.
“It was good to see Trace James finish with a solid outing after a rough first inning,” Floyd Montiel said. “All 14 players on the roster played in the two (games) and contributed to a good day.”
Marshfield faces Sweet Home on Tuesday at noon.
NORTH BEND 5, CENTRAL 2: Jake Simmons and Jayden Frank combined on a no-hitter as the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in a game at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament in Keizer.
Simmons pitched into the sixth inning on a damp night, striking out 10 and walking six. He also did a good job keeping runners on base, North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
Playing in drizzly conditions, the Bulldogs committed an abnormally high three errors, but gave up just the two third-inning runs.
North Bend scored three runs in the first inning and the other two in the third.
Brendon Roberts had a single and scored in the first inning and had an RBI triple in the third, scoring Simmons, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Jayden Frank. Simmons had started the inning by stretching what should have been a single into a double with aggressive base running.
Simmons had two runs and Frank two RBIs. Bridger Holmes also had a sacrifice fly.
The only other hit for North Bend was a long single by Braydon Snoddy.
North Bend faces West Albany at 7 p.m. tonight in its second game at the tournament, played on the minor league field of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
REEDSPORT WINS THREE: Reedsport’s baseball team had a successful trip to the American Christian Academy tournament in Redding, Calif., last week, winning three straight games by shutout with dominant pitching. A fourth game was canceled due to rain.
Four pitchers combined to give up a total of five hits in the three wins. Dallas McGill pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a 2-0 win over University Prep and Tyler Thornton pitched a five-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 victory over West Valley. Griffin Lavigne and Jacob Chaney combined on a four-hitter in a 6-0 win over Mount Shasta.
Thornton had five strikeouts and gave up just a second-inning single in his outing. He was backed by the explosive offense that included a three-run home run by McGill and a two-run homer by Lavigne. McGill and Lavigne both scored three runs and Nick Glover had two singles and a double.
McGill struck out 13 in his no-hitter. Reedsport got its two runs in the fourth inning. Glover walked, Lavigne doubled, McGill hit an RBI groundout and Chaney had an RBI single.
In the win over Mount Shasta, Lavigne struck out six in six innings and Chaney pitched a perfect seventh.
In the third inning, Glover singled, Thornton doubled, Lavigne hit an RBI single and McGill hit a three-run homer. Freshman Jon Train hit a solo home run an inning later and Thornton hit a double and Lavigne a single.
Reedsport improved to 5-1 with its fifth win in a row and has a nonleague game at North Douglas on Friday as its final tuneup before league play starts next week.
Softball
BULLDOGS LOSE TWO: North Bend Bulldogs got swept in its two games at the Redmond Tournament on Monday.
The host Panthers topped North Bend 12-1, then Philomath raced past the Bulldogs 17-7.
“We’ve had better days,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
Maddie Finnigan had a solo home run after fouling off five pitches in the opener, providing North Bend’s only scoring.
“She hit a shot, a towering ball to left field,” Olson said. “It not only went far, but it went high too. It was good to see her bat, because she’s been hitting the ball but it hasn’t been dropping.”
North Bend, though, was without its No. 2 hitter and shortstop Kaitlyn Randle. Olson said Grace Perry filled in admirably at short, but the other adjustments made around the field defensively is what did the Bulldogs in.
The Panthers also got home runs from Ondriah Oyloe and Scout DeWain in the win.
In the nightcap, North Bend’s offense awoke but its defense was still shaky.
Philomath got a homer from Amie Russel as well as two doubles from Hannah Williams, two-baggers from Kiya Smith and Reagan Larson, as well as a triple from Larson.
North Bend scored six in the top of the third to take a 7-4 lead, but gave up 10 in the bottom of the fourth as the Warriors hit the ball all over the ballpark.
“The base hits that they didn’t hit hard, they blooped where nobody was,” Olson said.
North Bend plays Lincoln on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Crook County.
PIRATES SPLIT GAMES: Marshfield’s softball team had mixed results in the Battle at the Beach in Newport on Monday, falling to the host Cubs 12-1 and edging Harrisburg 10-9.
The Pirates continue the tournament today.