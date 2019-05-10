EUGENE — Marshfield had a good day on the first day of the Sky-Em League district meet at Marist Catholic High School on Friday, qualifying eight athletes for the Class 4A state meet.
Marshfield had both state qualifiers in the boys and girls pole vault and the girls long jump.
All the running event finals but the 3,000 are Saturday, as are the finals in the shot put, high jump and triple jump.
The first field events start at 11 a.m. and the first running final is at noon.
Marshfield’s girls enter the final day with 68 points. Siuslaw is second with 43.5. Marist Catholic holds a one-point lead on Marshfield’s boys, 45.5 to 44.5.
Marshfield’s Chase Howerton let out an exclamation of happiness as he went over the bar at 13 feet 6 inches in the pole vault to win the event, beating teammate Kamren Chard, who had cleared 13-3 when Howerton passed.
Howerton said he had been struggling this season to get good heights on the pole he was using, but he was well over the bar on his winning jump.
In the girls pole vault, Khaley Aguilar cleared 11-6 to win. Teammate Raegan Rhodes was second, beating others based on misses after several girls cleared 8 feet.
Marshfield’s two long jump qualifiers also will look to advance in more events today.
Ravyn Miranda won with a leap of 16-8 and Elise Martin was second with a jump of 16-6 ¼.
Miranda also was the top qualifier in the 100 and the 200. Martin is favored in the triple jump and is seeded second in the 100 hurdles and had the fourth-best qualifying time in the 300 hurdles.
Mira Matthews qualified for state in two throwing events for Marshfield, both with big personal bests.
First came the javelin, where she came from behind in the fifth round to beat Cottage Grove’s Gracie Arnold. Matthews improved her lifetime best from 99 feet to 111-7 — her only throw over 100 feet. Arnold finished second with a throw of 104-11.
Then in the discus, Matthews had another best with a throw of 102-1 to finish behind Siuslaw’s Andrea Osborn (104-7). Marshfield’s Maddie Arzie was third (101-2), missing the state meet by one spot.
Brian Place was Marshfield’s other state qualifier Friday, finishing second in the javelin. Siuslaw’s Rendon-Padilla won the event with a throw of 185-4 and Place had a throw of 162-8. Place, third-place finisher Keizer Howerton (154-8) and eight-place finisher Pierce Davidson (134-7) all had lifetime bests.
There were three qualifiers in the first final of the day, the girls 3,000. Junction City’s Anika Thompson outsprinted Marist Catholic’s McKenna Priske to win in 10:20.16. Priske finished in 10:30.60 and Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow had a furious finish over the final 200 meters to place third in 10:33.44 and dip under the automatic qualifying time of 10:34.61.
Cottage Grove’s James Talley pulled away in the final 200 meters to beat Marist Catholic’s Evan Villano In the boys 3,000. Talley was timed in 9:31.75 and Villano in 9:35.49.
Marist Catholic took both qualifying spots in the long jump. Garrett Phelps (21-7) and Matthias Collins had an improvement of a foot and a half to finish second (21-2 1/4).
In the boys discus, Junction City’s Finn Mitchell won (135-5) and Cobyn Herbert was second (131-3).
The Class 4A state meet is next Friday and Saturday at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4: Bandon had three state qualifiers and Coquille 2 on the first day of the district meet at Grants Pass High School.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton was district champion in the 3,000 meters, winning in 11:37.03. Teammate Kennedy Turner was second in the javelin with a throw of 111-4, finishing behind Illinois Valley’s Aarika Brooks (117-8).
Bandon’s other qualifier was pole vaulter Hunter Angove, one of three boys to meet the automatic qualifying standard of 12-1. Lakeview’s Jerry Patzke won the event, based on misses, and Lost River’s Bryan Ayala was third.
Coquille’s Halle Layton, who was injured much of the season, qualified for state by finishing second in the long jump (14-11). Lakeview’s Bette Graham won with a leap of 16-1. Hailey Combie qualified for the Red Devils by finishing second in the discus (91-7) behind Lost River’s Angela Taylor (95-11).
Myrtle Point’s Maddi Reynolds won the high jump, clearing 4-6.
Coquille’s boys got a boost with another athlete finally recovered from injury. Freshman Gunner Yates made his season debut posting the fastest Class 2A time of the season in the 200 (23.28) and was second to teammate Rogun Weigel in the preliminaries for the 400.