Marshfield’s coaches were wary of their games this week as they prepared for the Class 4A playoffs, and happy to be home.
Marshfield’s top-ranked girls host Valley Catholic on Saturday afternoon as the Pirates aim to return to the state tournament in Forest Grove and defend their title.
Even though Valley Catholic was the lowest seeded team to win in the play-in round, the Valiants are dangerous, Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said.
Despite not being overly tall, the Valiants overcame Marshfield’s Sky-Em League foe Cottage Grove in the play-in round Saturday, using hot outside shooting to build a big lead early that Valley Catholic maintained throughout.
“We have to play well,” Bryant said. “And we have to run our offense. We have to be patient.”
Marshfield tuned up for Saturday’s game with a good road win over Crescent Valley, which will be in the Class 5A playoffs. But, as has too often been the case the Pirates were inconsistent, playing great for stretches and then poorly.
“We help the other team sometimes by not doing what we do well,” Bryant said.
But he added that the Pirates, with just one loss this year (at North Marion), are resilient.
Valley Catholic has two experienced coaches in Pat Thomas and John Innes, who switched roles as head coach and assistant coach this year.
“John and Pat have been together a long time,” Bryant said. “They are going to have those kids executing the things they want to execute.”
Valley Catholic is just 13-13 on the year, but is part of the only league, the Cowapa League, that got four teams into the round of 16.
Marshfield’s boys, meanwhile, play a Gladstone team that Marshfield coach Doug Miles said is outstanding.
The Gladiators are just 17-7, but played most of the top teams in the state, were close in a bunch of those games.
“They’re very physical,” Miles said. “They’re big athletes. And they hit the boards.”
Miles said Gladstone is well-coached and potent on offense.
“They have five guys on the floor who can score,” he said.
Gladstone scored 101 points in its last league game, a 49-point win over Molalla.
A pair of two-point losses, to Corbett and North Marion, kept Gladstone from being league champion and getting a home game.
Marshfield, meanwhile, is coming off the high of winning the Sky-Em tiebreaker game in dominant fashion over Marist Catholic last week.
More good news for the Pirates is both the Gladiators and Valiants have to visit the Bay Area.
“It helps a lot,” Marshfield’s Jacob Carpenter said, adding that the players were trying to ensure a big home crowd.
“We’re doing a lot of promotion,” he said. “When we went to Siuslaw to play Marist, we had a big crowd. That got us going.”
The Marshfield coaches will have their eyes on the other games around the state, especially the ones that would determine their matchups in the quarterfinals, should they win this week.
Here’s a quick look at the rest of the lineup:
Girls
Marist Catholic at Astoria: The winner of the girls game in the northwest corner of the state will play the Marshfield-Valley Catholic winner. The Pirates swept the Spartans during league play and also beat Astoria in the championship game of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament. But Astoria also has a signature win, over No. 3 Banks.
Newport at Hidden Valley: Two more teams Marshfield beat this year meet at Grants Pass. Hidden Valley has not lost since its second defeat to Marshfield, in the Skyline/Sky-Em Crossover. Newport beat Hidden Valley early in the year and finished third in the Oregon West Conference.
Henley at North Marion: North Marion is the only team that beat Marshfield, just after the Pirates got back from winning their tournament in Arizona, and would meet the Pirates in the state semifinals should they both get that far. Henley was second in the Skyline League.
La Grande at Banks: The Braves enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed with last year’s player of the year, Aspen Slifka. Marshfield beat Banks in the semifinals last year.
Madras at Philomath: The Warriors shared the Oregon West Conference title with Stayton, which handed them their only loss after a setback to Marshfield in the Les Schwab semifinals. They also had a one-point loss at Banks early in the season. Madras lost to Philomath in their opener of the Les Schwab tournament but finished second in the Tri-Valley League.
Junction City at Stayton: The Tigers finished third in the Sky-Em League and have been improving throughout the season after they finished sixth in the Les Schwab tourney. They have 10 losses, but only a loss to Cottage Grove in the league playoffs came to a team not still alive in the postseason. Stayton, meanwhile, lost three of its first five games, including to North Marion and Banks, but has only the one league loss to Philomath since.
Seaside at Baker: Seaside enters the playoffs 14-13 after winning at Molalla in the play-in round. They face a Baker team that suffered its only loss in a nonleague game at Burns, the top-ranked Class 3A team.
Boys
Newport at Banks: The top-ranked Braves, whose only Class 4A losses came against two-time state champion Seaside, host the Cubs, who got into the play-in round despite losing 11 of 13 games at one point and beat Sweet Home two straight games to reach the postseason.
Marist Catholic at Baker: The Spartans shared the Sky-Em League title with Marshfield, but lost the tiebreaker game and were rewarded with the trip across the state to face Baker, which won the Greater Oregon league and lost just two Class 4A games — at Sweet Home and La Grande.
Mazama at Woodburn: If the Pirates win, they will face the winner of this game in a rematch. Marshfield beat Woodburn at SWOCC and topped Mazama during the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover. Woodburn’s only losses have been to North Marion, Marshfield and twice to Stayton.
McLoughlin at Stayton: The Pioneers were second in the Greater Oregon League and face third-ranked Stayton, which may be playing as well as anybody and hasn’t lost in 2019, including sweeping the Oregon West League after December losses to Banks, Blanchet Catholic and Valley Catholic — the latter two in Stayton’s home tournament.
Philomath at Henley: Philomath went just 4-8 in the Oregon West League and had nonleague losses to Banks and Marshfield (in the Les Schwab tournament), but beat La Grande in the play-in round to earn a shot at the Skyline League champion Hornets, who have only one loss since losing to Marshfield in the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover.
Valley Catholic at North Marion: This is a rematch from the regular season. Valley Catholic was third in the tough Cowapa League, with a combined five losses to Seaside and Banks (four by fewer than 10 points) and lost to North Marion back in early December. They won in triple-overtime in the play-in round against Cascade. The Huskies have nine losses, but they include one-point losses to both Seaside and Marshfield, which won at North Marion on a tip-in at the buzzer by Cory Stover.
Sisters at Seaside: The Seagulls begin their quest for a third straight title at home against the Outlaws, who lost six of eight league games in the Oregon West Conference at one point, but beat Klamath Union in the play-in round. Seaside’s only losses were at Marshfield in their season opener, at Stayton a week later and at Banks by one point back on Valentine’s Day.