Dom Montiel struck out six of nine batters in two innings and hit two doubles, and Cameron Olson and Tryce Greiner each had doubles for Marshfield as the Pirates beat host North Valley 15-0 in the season opener Wednesday.
Coming off a turbulent 2018 season, the Pirates have consistently been in the cage throughout the fall and winter, hoping to build a foundation and turn around a program that has struggled in recent years.
Montiel, a freshman and son of first-year head coach Floyd, adds a lively arm, a solid glove and a productive bat to a group of hungry Pirates.
“The kids had a good day,” Floyd Montiel said. “They enjoyed it. ... It’s a fresh start. A lot of these kids’ experienced some of the stuff from last year and we are moving forward. I know North Valley’s really young and inexperienced, but we will take any that we can get.”
Marshfield visits Mazama on Friday for a doubleheader starting at noon, then returns for its home opener against Hidden Valley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
NORTH VALLEY 4, MARSHFIELD 3: Runs in the fifth and seventh innings spoiled a debut win for the 2019 Marshfield softball team on Wednesday at North Valley.
Sierra Ward had two hits with an RBI, and Alaina Sullivan had a hit and an RBI for the Pirates. Jorney Baldwin had two hits and spun all seven innings in the circle as well, allowing four earned runs on 15 hits with five strikeouts.
Six Knights had multiple hits and North Valley overcame a 3-2 deficit for the comeback win. Marissa Welch hit a solo home run for North Valley.
“Got out of a couple of tough defensive innings but fell a little short at the plate,” Pirates coach Brooke Toy said. “We had one good offensive inning, but struggled stringing hits together in other innings. Overall, I’m happy with how we played and learned what we need to work on for future games.”
Marshfield returns for its home opener on Friday against Mazama with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
Track & Field
PLEASANT HILL ICEBREAKER: Marshfield picked up a couple of wins in the season-opening meet Wednesday.
Khaley Aguilar won the pole vault for the Pirates and Marshfield also finished first in the girls 4x400-meter relay, with the team of Raegan Rhodes, Bailey Wallack, Kaylee Delzotti and Jazmin Chavez.
Rhodes was second to Aguilar in the pole vault. Chavez was third in the 400 meters. Amanda Cross was third in the long jump and Maddie Arzie was third in the shot put.
Marshfield’s best event for the boys was the 3,000, where Aaron Prince, Gabe Delgado and Jonathon Sampier finished second, third and fifth.
Brian Place was second in the javelin and Gannon Holland was third in the shot put.
Sirus Robie was second in the triple jump and Micah Tardie was second in both the 100 and 200.
The Pirates were third in both boys relays.
RUN FOR THE CLOVER: Reedsport’s Brody Priest won the pole vault in the nine-team meet at Waldport, helping the Brave to fifth in the final team standings. Priest also was third in the high jump.
Brady Dexter placed second in the 3,000.
Ashley Schuttpelz was second in both the 1,500 and 3,000 for Reedsport’s girls, who were seventh in the team race.