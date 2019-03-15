COOS BAY — Doubleheaders are long days. When one of those games goes nine innings, that day feels interminable.
Under a warm sun in its home opener, Marshfield split a twin bill with Mazama, scoring a 6-5 walkoff win in the opener before falling 14-6 in the nightcap.
“After playing on Wednesday with a tough loss, then coming out (today), it was warm that first game,” Pirates coach Brooke Toy said. “I could tell they were pretty drained after that first game. But we didn’t give up, you know. Scored six runs. But we definitely need to get conditioned for those doubleheaders, ‘cause they’re all through the season.”
Marshfield was a bit shorthanded Friday. The Pirates only had 10 on their lineup card and had to bring in a call-up to get to that number.
This left some holes to fill defensively, especially when Dahlia Kanui took the circle in the third inning of the nightcap.
Starter Jorney Baldwin pitched around jams in both the first and second innings with the Pirates jumped ahead 2-0 looking for the sweep. Kyra Montez and Paige Reigard both had two-out RBI singles in the frame.
But things went a little sideways, due to some of those aforementioned reasons.
Kanui, normally the Pirates’ shortstop, took the circle for the first time this season, and that was enough to jumble Marshfield’s defense.
Girls were playing out of position and weren’t comfortable. And Mazama has some good hitters who could catch up to Kanui’s firm fastball.
“I think it was just nerves, mostly,” Kanui said. “A lot of change happened and a lot of girls played new positions that weren’t comfortable with.”
Mazama scored eight runs in the top of the third, enough damage it didn’t need the six it added over the next four innings.
Kennedy Lease, who also pitched the complete-game win for the Vikings, led off with a single, scored, then later drove in two with a double off the center field fence in the disastrous inning for Marshfield.
The Pirates committed errors on three straight batters, giving away five bases and two runs. With Maddy Lease at the plate, Kynzi Grounds scored on a wild pitch to give Mazama its lead that it maintained for the remainder.
Jazmine Tucker-Coon had a two-RBI single in the inning and Grace Spoon drove in a run with a hit, as well.
Offensively, though, Marshfield stayed in the game. Despite the eight-run margin, Marshfield was never retired in order, getting at least one base runner in all seven tries.
Marshfield cut the lead in half to 8-4 in the fourth, when Kanui drove in Jetta Tice with a dribbler up the third base line that Spoon didn’t really have a chance to get the speedy Kanui at first.
A batter later, Marshfield picked up its second run of the inning when Reigard rolled one to short that got Rilee Hayes-Wood twisted up, allowing the sharp grounder to roll deep into the left-center gap and cutting the Vikings lead in half at 8-4.
But Mazama kept extending its lead, getting three more in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
“We just got kinda tired,” Kanui said.
In the opener, Kanui was a force at the plate with two doubles and a triple, leading the Pirates to the walk-off win.
Kennedy Lease had two doubles in the Vikings loss and Kynzi Grounds hit a homer.
“Jorney pitched really well today,” Toy said. “Coming in at the end there and starting the game. Just really thankful for the leadership that I have on the team.”
Marshfield has a week off before hosting Phoenix in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.