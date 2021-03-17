COOS BAY —Marshfield’s boys soccer team cracked Marist Catholic’s tight defense for a goal with just under 3 ½ minutes to go in their match at Pete Susick Stadium on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, the powerhouse Spartans had two earlier goals and handed the Pirates their first loss of the season, 2-1, in Sky-Em League play.
“The whole game, we struggled to create,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “We finally put it together at the end of the game.”
Most of the match, the Pirates weren’t able to break through against the speedy Spartans, but they were able to stop the Marist Catholic attack, which was itself a good feat. The Spartans push the ball up the pitch efficiently when tremendous speed.
“That is a very good team,” Jones said. “They make a good run in the playoffs every year.”
The Spartans got on the scoreboard in the first eight minutes, on their first corner kick of the match. Justin Guzman took the kick and Irwin Leon put it in the goal.
Often during the rest of the contest, Marist Catholic had the ball in Marshfield’s half of the pitch, but wasn’t able to convert.
The Spartans put two hard shots off the crossbar and Marshfield goalie Daniel Garcia saved a number of the others.
“It was a great bounce-back game for him after the two goals against Cottage Grove,” Jones said.
Marist Catholic got its other goal in the 53rd minute, when Leon dribbled through a crowd of defenders and blasted a strong left-footed kick past Garcia into the right side of the net.
The Pirates kept battling and finally got their goal, when Alberto Castillo knocked a shot that Marist’s goalie deflected. Ismael Rodriguez chipped the ball to Jonah Putman, who knocked it into the net.
But the Pirates never got a good look at a possible equalizer.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Rodriguez said. “We all tried to play our best game. We had some bad mistakes.
“Overall, we did good. We had good passes and good through balls.”
Jones said the match was great experience for his roster, which has a couple of freshmen including Putman who play significant minutes.
Rodriguez agreed the team got a lot from the contest.
“This game is definitely going to help us,” he said, adding that he remains excited about Marshfield’s potential.
“We’ve got to keep training hard,” he said. “Whenever we step on the pitch, we’ve got to give it 100 percent.”
Marshfield is 3-1-1 at the midway point in the league season and opens the second half Thursday against Junction City, also at home.
GIRLS
MARIST CATHOLIC 5, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates played the Spartans tough into the second half in Eugene before Marist Catholic pulled away.
The score was 1-0 until the Spartans scored in the 44th minute, and they added three more.
“We may have lost 5-0, but these girls played their hearts out, and this score did not define our teamwork,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said.
He already was looking forward to the Spartans’ return trip to Coos Bay.
“We will work harder than ever and receive Marist on (April 1) for a game they will never forget on our home turf,” he said.