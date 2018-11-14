Marshfield’s Drew Jones was named coach of the year in the Sky-Em League after leading the Pirates to second place and a spot in the Class 4A soccer playoffs.
Despite Marshfield’s strong finish, the Pirates were not well-represented on the first or second teams in voting of the league’s coaches.
Junior Pedro Casas was on the first team and junior Miguel Flores was on the second team.
Goalkeeper Jose Ramirez and field players Gage Hammond, Pietro Detoni, Ismael Rodriguez, Joe Bauer and Mason Pittenger all earned honorable mention honors.
Marist Catholic’s Joel Garcia-Cervantes was player of the year.
Sky-Em League Girls: Marshfield’s Khaley Aguilar and Maddie Deleon were on the second team and Dahlia Kanui was an honorable mention pick.
Marist Catholic’s Gabrielle Ficek was player of the year and Cottage Grove’s Reed Levings was coach of the year.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys: Ruendy Indalecio of the Coquille/Myrtle Point DevilCats was named to the first team. Jose Medina was on the second team and P.D. Matthews and freshman goalkeeper Layne Moore were honorable mention picks.
Brookings-Harbor’s Luke Beaman was player of the year and was joined on the first team by teammates Zachary Carlson, Roman Worthey and Hobbes Howard.
Umpqua Valley Christian’s Chris Guastaferro was coach of the year.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls: Coquille’s Jordy Tippett was named to the first team and Madison Lovemark was on the second team. Kezie Amonoo and Maya Salazar were honorable mention picks.
Brookings-Harbor’s Anna Serna was player of the year and the Bruins’ Kyla Siri was coach of the year.
Serna was joined on the first team by teammate Avana Pettus.
Volleyball
Skyline League: Pacific had a pair of players selected honorable mention in voting by the league’s coaches.
Sophomore outside hitter Nichole Lee and freshman middle blocker Sierra White were recognized by the league.
North Douglas seniors Abby Whipple and Arianna Helgren shared player of the year honors for the league and Anne Campbell of North Douglas was named coach of the year.
Football
Class 1A District 2: Myrtle Point had a trio of players receive second-team recognition in the eight-man league’s West Division.
End Ronny Winningham, a junior, was recognized on offense while end Nate Little, a sophomore, and linebacker Brodie Parrish, a senior, were picked for defense.
Camas Valley swept the individual honors. Quarterbrack Bryson Wolfe was offensive player of the year and end Bridger Godfrey was defensive player of the year. Eli Wolfe, who led the Hornets to the division title, was coach of the year.
The complete all-league teams are included in the Scoreboard section on Page B3.