COOS BAY — While it was senior night for the Marshfield boys soccer team, it was a sophomore for the Pirates grabbing the spotlight.
In Marshfield’s Sky-Em League season finale, the Pirates were led by four goals from sophomore Alberto Castillo on the way to a 4-0 victory over Elmira.
Marshfield's Alex Grissom runs the ball Thursday against Elmira's Jarrett Schultz at Marshfield High School.
“I was just in the right spot at the right time,” said Castillo, a midfielder who has now tallied 14 goals this season. “It feels good to help my team get this win.”
After defeating Elmira 10-1 earlier in the year, Marshfield was confident coming in but weary of any lapses.
“I told (the team) before the game we have to give it 110 percent even though we beat them before because anything could happen in the game. That was the mentality that we had, just come out and give it your all,” said Castillo. “We started slow but once you get shots you get confident and you’re going to always stay confident.”
The shots were falling early and often as Marshfield recorded 23 of its 39 shots in the first half. The Pirates were in control the entirety of the first half with dominant possession and ball after ball being played into the box.
It was not a question of if Marshfield would score but just a matter of when the Pirates would break through. And it was the ninth minute when senior Pedro Casas was going down the right sideline and whipped in a ball to Castillo in the middle of the box, who played the ball first time in for a goal.
“We started off attacking and it was working, I just think repetition and keep getting shots on target. Because that’s soccer, sometimes they’re going to go in but most of the time they’re not. But you know, if you’re getting shots off might as well keep doing it,” said Casas of the team’s start.
The Pirates continued to press forward and had shots going wide mixed with a string of saves from Elmira’s goalie Tracy Breding. But in the 35th minute Casas recorded his second assist of the night as he played a ball high and to the middle of the box where Castillo put a head on it and found the back of the net.
“Two great crosses come in and (Casas was) serving balls in all day. He’s able to place it so well and it rewards a player like Alberto who’s got that motor, he’s going to get those chances,” said Marshfield head coach Drew Jones. “Those two clicking right now, I’m pretty happy about that. When 10 (Castillo) and 22 (Casas) are firing, we’re good.”
Castillo’s second-half goals came in the 55th minute with a goal in the bottom left corner of the net and then with a header off a pass from Anthony Salinas in the 60th minute.
With the Marshfield offense applying pressure all game, the role of the defense was rooted in stopping potential counters as Elmira looked to play long. Center backs Bryan Osorio and Alex Hernandez helped shut down the Falcons throughout the first half while Osorio and Ernesto Hernandez finished things out in the second half.
Recording the third clean sheet of the season, freshman goalie Daniel Garcia was not challenged as the Falcons recorded one shot in the contest.
“It’s what we wanted. 4-0, eh, may have wanted a little more but we have 12 seniors tonight and we were able to get them all minutes and that was the goal,” said Jones.
Marshfield plays Elmira at Marshfield High School on Wednesday. Marshfield beat Elmira 4-0.
Now the Pirates get to play the waiting game. Finishing third in the Sky-Em behind No. 3 Marist and No. 19 Cottage Grove, Marshfield will wait until Tuesday night when the rankings freeze to learn who they will face in a Class 4A play-in game and if they will be at home or on the road.
As a tune-up game to get prepared for wherever they are headed, the Pirates will be playing at Brookings-Harbor next Wednesday after the playoff schedule has been set.